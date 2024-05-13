Mae Whitman reunites with “Parenthood” costars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer to announce she's pregnant

"Mother's Day looking a little different this year!"

Mae Whitman is celebrating Mother's Day with a big announcement — and she's enlisted some important people to help her.

Flanked by her Parenthood costars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, the actress revealed that she is pregnant with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

Mae Whitman/Instagram Clockwise from top: Lauren Graham, Miles Heizer, and Mae Whitman

"Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!" Whitman wrote. "Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal"



Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

For six seasons, Whitman played Amber Holt on Parenthood, loosely based on the 1989 Ron Howard film starring Steve Martin and Mary Steenburgen. Developed by Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims, the series, which ran on NBC from 2010 to 2015, followed the Braverman clan, including Amber's mother Sarah (Graham) and brother Drew (Heizer).

Amanda Edwards/WireImage Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman

In the final season of Parenthood, Amber gets pregnant (giving birth in the series' penultimate episode). Now, with life imitating art, Graham is here for Whitman's own pregnancy.

Whitman's Good Girls costar Christina Hendricks commented on her post, writing, "I’m so happy for you."

Friday Night Lights alum Scott Porter also commented on her announcement, writing, "Know I already told you BUT….congrats!!!!!! Ahhhhhhh!!!!!" Porter had a cameo in the Parenthood series finale as Amber's future love interest. Katims told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that he asked Porter to appear in the episode as a favor but that the actor was happy to do it as a fan of the show.



Related: The 25 best TV series finales ever

Katims also revealed that Porter and Whitman's characters were originally set to have another scene together with their respective kids but that it was cut for time.

"He’s a single dad and she’s a single mom and the two of them meet and it’s the very first moment of them seeing each other," Katims explained. "And we didn’t have time for that, unfortunately, but I think it still sort of lands.”

Howard had tried adapting his own film for television with 1990's Parenthood, which also ran on NBC and starred Ed Begley Jr. and Jayne Atkinson in Martin's and Steenburgen's roles, but that show was canceled after one season. Fun fact: The cast also included a young Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed Joaquin Phoenix's character from the movie, and David Arquette, who played the TV counterpart of Keanu Reeves' character in the film.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.