MAFS star Eden pranks Lucinda with fake marriage plot

Married at First Sight's Eden Harper has pranked Lucinda Light by announcing plans to elope with her new (fake) boyfriend.

During an appearance on the Yahoo Lifestyle Australia podcast, Eden called her friend to tell her she was seeing someone new, following her split from Jayden Eynaud.

Lucinda's excitement for Eden quickly waned when Eden said they were planning to elope.

Pressing Lucinda for advice on whether she should take the plunge, Eden doubled down when she asked Lu to officiate the ceremony.

Lucinda politely refused, pointing out that the "paperwork" for her to be the celebrant would require 30 days to be filed and approved, and showed some concern for Eden's decision.

"I just feel like you would love him," Eden said, suppressing a laugh, to which Lucinda replied, "I'm unsure, yeah."

While Lucinda said it could be fun to do "reckless things", she reminded Eden it took her some time to get to know Jayden before committing to him.

"It takes a while getting to know somebody and if they're actually going to be good for you," Lucinda told Eden, with genuine care in her voice, before Eden revealed the truth about the prank.

Lucinda was relieved and praised Eden's acting, explaining that while she understood why her friend would think about doing such a thing, she was a tad worried.

"I was deeply concerned," Lucinda said, laughing.

Lucinda was matched with Timothy Smith during the experiment, but they parted ways before the final decision stage. They remained on friendly terms after the show, but they have since unfollowed each other on social media.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

