MAFS UK couple wed after cancelled TV ceremony

Prospective Married at First Sight UK stars Paul Todd and Ally Acklan have tied the knot after their planned television ceremony was cancelled.

The pair were due to appear in the fifth series of the reality show back in 2020, but their plans were scuppered after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Not wanting to miss out on their potential perfect match, the pair agreed with Channel 4 to speak over Skype. They struck up an immediate bond, meaning the broadcaster decided to axe them from the series as they were no longer strangers.



Four years on from their initial meeting, the couple now have a child - Penelope - and revealed to OK! Magazine that they wed last month (June 8) in a ceremony in Brighton, which was attended by MAFS experts Geneviève Gresset and Paul Carrick Brunson.

"The experts are a huge support in our life and that's why we invited them all to the wedding. Without them, we wouldn't have our daughter, or our love," Ally said. "I was going to wear my original MAFS dress, but because I had a baby, even though I've lost a lot of weight recently, it was still too tight.

"So I just got a cheap one off Asos. My new husband keeps telling me: 'Darling, you looked lovely'. I'm like: 'Yeah, yeah, I looked alright'. We feel more connected. There hasn't been a huge change to our everyday lives but we do feel more of a union. More committed and more loved."



The pair also spoke about their unique relationship in more depth, with Ally revealing that she moved 150 miles to live with Paul after speaking on the phone every day for weeks, sharing: "I packed enough for two weeks thinking: 'We'll just see how it goes'. But I never moved back home."

Ally and Todd shared a video to their Instagram page from their special day, showing them having wedding photographs taken with the experts and on fairground rides, as well as other notable sites around Brighton.

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

