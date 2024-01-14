Malden Park closed as police search for missing man continues
Windsor police have closed the area of Malden Park to search for a missing person.
The park has been closed as part of the ongoing search for 64-year-old Scott Kersey, police say.
Police previously said Kersey was last seen on Christmas Day, before announcing him missing on Jan. 9.
In a social media post, police said Kersey was last seen wearing a "distinctive white suit with black lapels and boots," asking people to contact them with any information about Kersey's whereabouts.
Kersey is described as a Black male, five-foot-three and about 120 pounds.
Police are asking people to avoid the Malden Park area until further notice.