Malden Park closed as police search for missing man continues

Scott Kersey, 64, was last seen on Christmas day, according to police. (Windsor Police - image credit)

Windsor police have closed the area of Malden Park to search for a missing person.

The park has been closed as part of the ongoing search for 64-year-old Scott Kersey, police say.

Police previously said Kersey was last seen on Christmas Day, before announcing him missing on Jan. 9.

In a social media post, police said Kersey was last seen wearing a "distinctive white suit with black lapels and boots," asking people to contact them with any information about Kersey's whereabouts.

Kersey is described as a Black male, five-foot-three and about 120 pounds.

Police are asking people to avoid the Malden Park area until further notice.