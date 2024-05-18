Man Charged with Second-Degree Assault After Allegedly Punching Steve Buscemi in 'Random' N.Y.C. Attack

A 50-year-old man was "arrested and charged on Friday," police confirm to PEOPLE

The man who allegedly punched Steve Buscemi in the face last week has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

The New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that 50-year-old Clifton Williams was arrested and charged around 2:20 p.m. local time on Friday, May 17, in Midtown Manhattan.

The arrest comes days after Williams was identified as a suspect in the assault, which happened on May 8.

Per the NYPD, the victim — since identified as Buscemi — was in the Kips Bay neighborhood around 11:50 a.m. when a previously "unidentified individual" struck him. He was then transported to the hospital "in stable condition for a minor injury in his left eye."

The actor was treated for "bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye" at Bellevue Hospital, the NYPD said.

A publicist for Buscemi later confirmed to PEOPLE that he was “assaulted in midtown Manhattan,” calling him “another victim of a random act of violence in the city.”

Buscemi was "OK" following the attack, per his publicist, who added that he appreciated the "well wishes" sent by fans. He was also “incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY," his rep said.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Steve Buscemi attends "The Fears" opening night at The Irene Diamond Stage, Pershing Square Signature Center on May 18, 2023

According to ABC News, police responded to a harassment call around Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on May 17, when they realized that the man accused of yelling at people was Williams.

CNN reported that Williams is also facing a third-degree assault charge in relation to another incident, in which he was accused of punching a 22-year-old man 10 minutes before the alleged Buscemi attack.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the outlet that the suspect has yet to be arraigned.

Buscemi's Boardwalk Empire costar Michael Stuhlbarg was also attacked in New York weeks before Buscemi, near the city's Central Park on March 31.

