Man dies after assault at Toronto jail, police say

Toronto police say Ibrahim Ali, 31, was assaulted by an inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre on April 21st. Ali died of his injuries in hospital on Monday, they say. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A man has died after being assaulted at a Toronto jail late last month, police say.

Toronto police say Ibrahim Ali, 31, was assaulted by an inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre on April 21st and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Ali died of his injuries in hospital on Monday, they said in a news release Wednesday.

A 27-year-old Toronto man was charged with attempted murder, but police say that charge is expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder at his next court appearance.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).