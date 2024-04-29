Man hurt after shooting involving Glendale police officer near 51st and Glendale avenues
Glendale police say a 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving one of their officers Sunday afternoon. No officers were injured.
Glendale police say a 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a shooting involving one of their officers Sunday afternoon. No officers were injured.
Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of Slack's billionaire co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was first reported missing nearly one week ago
A criminal charge laid against a supervisor in the death of a young worker in Ottawa marks a rare but important step toward preventing future workplace fatalities, the local labour council says.Last week, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced it had charged a manager at Best Green Hedges — a small company with up to 18 employees — with one count of criminal negligence causing death.The charge stemmed from the May 2023 death of 20-year-old Nicholas Chenier, who was killed when his battery-pow
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
“I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”
On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked
Lijuan 'Angela' Chen pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million.
Toronto police say they've charged a local man with second-degree murder after a man fell from a downtown balcony earlier this week. They say officers were called to a building in the area of Church Street and Shuter Street late Wednesday evening. They say 38-year-old Ryan Williams fell from a balcony and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police shared no details about what led to Williams's death, but said today a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with one count o
OTTAWA — An Ottawa woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a series of demonstrations earlier this month. Ottawa Police say the woman was charged following an investigation by the hate and bias crime unit. They allege the woman was at a demonstration in downtown Ottawa on April 15 when she interfered while police were trying to arrest somebody. They allege she assaulted one of the officers. Later that day, they say she was attending another pop-up demonstration when
Nearly 50 years after robbing and fatally stabbing three men while high on drugs as a teen in New Orleans, Warren Harris Jr. sat at a table at the Louisiana State Penitentiary and apologized for the suffering he caused.
Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with
The 10-year-old was in a bathroom when the man crawled into her stall, Illinois officials say.
The infant suffered internal bleeding in his brain and hemorrhaging behind his eyes
The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar
Police in Delta, B.C. said an initial investigation into suspected fuel fraud led them to a much more serious crime ring, involving a drug lab and a marijuana growing operation.Nearly 50 charges, ranging from fraud under $5,000 to possessing guns and trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, were laid this week against five men allegedly involved in the ring.The Delta Police Department (DPD) first began an investigation into fraudulent fuel cards being used in February 2023, they said in a
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and
Sermon denouncing God Bless the USA Bible as “blasphemous” draws millions of views on social media.
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.
A Forbes journalist has been placed under house arrest for allegedly spreading fake news about the Russian armed forces, state news agency RIA Novosti has reported.
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction. Attorney Arthur Aidala said Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails. “They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all
Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.