‘Manhunt’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Apple Show?

The historical conspiracy thriller “Manhunt” brings forth the story of what took place after the very first American presidential assassination.

The miniseries was created by showrunner Monica Beletsky and was adapted from James L. Swanson’s bestselling book, “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” taking place during the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination as the hunt for John Wilkes Booth gets underway.

The show was produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Carl Franklin, Layne Eskridge and Kate Barry will executive produce the series.

“Manhunt” debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 15. Here’s a list of all the main cast and a description of the real-life figures they play.

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton

Tobias Menzies stars as former United States Attorney General Edwin Stanton. He’s an American lawyer and politician who served as U.S. Secretary of War under the Lincoln administration during the majority of the American Civil War.

Longtime English stage actor Menzies has previously appeared in “Outlander,” “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “You Hurt My Feelings” and more.

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth

Anthony Boyle stars as John Wilkes Booth, the stage actor who assassinated former president Abraham Lincoln at the Ford Theater in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 1865.

Some of Boyle’s previous performances were in “Danny Boy,” “Tetris,” “Masters of the Air” and “Ordeal by Innocence.”

Lovie Simone as Mary Simms in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Lovie Simone as Mary Simms

Lovie Simone steps into the role of Mary Simms, an enslaved Black woman who provided her testimony about Dr. Samuel Mudd’s involvement in Abraham Lincoln’s murder.

Simone’s breakout role was in OWN’s drama series “Greenleaf.” She went on to star in “The Craft: Legacy,” “57 Seconds” and “Selah and the Spades.”

Will Harrison as David Herold

Will Harrison as David Herold in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Will Harrison plays David Herold, and American pharmacist who was involved in the plot to murder former president Abraham Lincoln.

Prior to “Manhunt,” Harrison starred in “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “This Is a Film About My Mother,” “Madam Secretary” and “In Arms.”

Patton Oswalt as Detective Lafayette Baker in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Patton Oswalt as Detective Lafayette Baker

Longtime comedian and actor Patton Oswalt plays Detective Lafayette Baker, who was a United States investigator and spy who served the Union Army during the American Civil War.

Oswalt has starred in “The King of Queens,” “Rataouille,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Young Adult” and “BoJack Horseman,” to name a few.

Hamish Linklater Abraham Lincoln in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln

Actor and playwright Hamish Linklater plays 16th President Abraham Lincoln, who was murdered by John Wilkes Booth on April 15, 1865.

Linklater’s previous works include “Midnight Mass,” “Tell Me Your Secrets,” “Downtown Owl” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

Matt Walsh as Dr. Samuel Mudd in “Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Matt Walsh as Dr. Samuel Mudd

Matt Walsh comes in for the role of Dr. Samuel Mudd, an American physican who was sentenced to prison for conspiring to kill Abraham Lincoln along with John Wilkes Booth.

Walsh is best known for starring on HBO’s “Veep” but also appeared in “The Hangover” and “The Do-Over.”

“Manhunt” is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

