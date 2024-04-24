Mansfield ISD teacher fired after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

The Mansfield school district has terminated a Timberview High School teacher over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with at least one student.

The teacher was terminated during a school board meeting Tuesday night “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a district spokesperson.

The investigation is being handled by Mansfield ISD police.

“No conclusions have been reached at this time as to whether criminal conduct occurred and no arrest has been made,” the statement from the district said.

An email obtained by the Star-Telegram that went out to Timberview parents Tuesday alerted parents of the situation and said the school was cooperating with the police investigation.

“We understand how disturbing these accusations are to you as parents. They are disturbing to us as educators as well,” the statement said.