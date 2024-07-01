Markham marks Indigenous Peoples Day with ceremonial flag raising and cultural performances

The City of Markham hosted a flag-raising event to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, featuring the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flag raising at Markham Civic Centre on June 21.

According to the city, this date was chosen not only because it corresponds to the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, but also because, for generations, many Indigenous peoples have celebrated their culture and heritage at this time of year.

The event began with a tobacco offering from Mayor Frank Scarpitti to young elder Veronica Johnny, who is a member of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and lives in Ontario. In turn, she presented Scarpitti with a sweet grass braid.

“The sweet grass braid teaches us about community, family and teamwork,” Johnny said. “One person can do a lot, but when we have a community, family and teamwork, together we are stronger.”

Johnny is a multidisciplinary, Indigi-Queer Cree/Dene artist, arts educator, producer and woman entrepreneur. She cofounded IndigenEd, which focuses on lifting female Indigenous voices and stories through music, film and workshops. IndigenEd also strives to create understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people through interactive arts-education and performance events.

Mayor Scarpitti reiterated the city’s commitment to reconciliation with its partnership with Eabametoong First Nation, the Aaniin Community Centre and the Anwebi Aki sculptures that are outside of Aaniin, which represent the Seven Grandfather Teachings.

Most recently, Markham hosted the 50th anniversary of the Little Native Hockey League Tournament, Cultural Festival and Gala Celebration in March.

A few Indigenous songs were performed by Johnny, together with Matt Bergman and Ashley Bergman, both of which are from the Indigenous Action Committee. Songs included “Buffalo Medicine,” “Wichita-do-ya” and “The Travelling Song.”

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun