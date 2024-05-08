Martha Stewart Can't Help but Mention Taylor Swift While Chatting with Donna Kelce: 'That Is Some Situation'

"I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just wanna say, you always look so great with her in the box," Stewart told Kelce during an episode of her podcast

Theo Wargo/Getty; Jamie Squire/Getty Martha Stewart; Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce at a Chiefs game

Curiosity got the best of Martha Stewart when she was interviewing Donna Kelce.

During a special Mother’s Day episode of The Martha Stewart podcast, the lifestyle mogul spoke with the mom to Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce about motherhood, fashion and, of course, Taylor Swift.

"I know I was begged not to mention Taylor Swift, but I just want to say, you always look so great with her in the box when she was at the games with you,” Stewart, 82, said to Donna, 71, regarding her attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games.

The cookbook author told Mama Kelce that she’s met Swift before.

“And she's lovely. So good luck with that because that is some situation,” Stewart added.

In response, Donna said: “Well, you know, you never know. Time will tell, but I know that they're both friendly. They're both generous. They're both loving. They're both caring individuals.” Stewart chimed in: “And they’re both adults!”

She closed the conversation by telling Donna that she sounds “indeed like a really great mom.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2024

Earlier in the podcast, they discussed what Jason and Travis' career ventures would be post playing professional football. Donna brought up Swift — without mentioning her by name — when discussing New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“I think they found out through the podcast that it worked even before Travis' significant other,” Donna said. “It was just really ... their podcast did very, very well.”

(New Heights won podcast of the year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.)

Also during the ladies' conversation, Stewart commended Donna for being “our mother of the year.”

“You should be so proud of yourself, not just for giving birth to two amazing boys, but you have maintained a really lovely demeanor during this entire time,” she said. “You are the all American mom. So enjoy it because we all think you're great, actually.”

Stewart and Donna actually met in person at QVC's first-ever Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on April 24. Stewart hosted an event at her restaurant, The Bedford at the Paris Hotel. She shared a photo of them both smiling in the restaurant.

Martha Stewart/Instagram Donna Kelce and Martha Stewart

Donna posted a photo at Stewart’s establishment, sharing her favorite dishes and a picture of a colorful spring salad. “Wonderful lunch at The Bedford by Martha Stewart – her restaurant in Las Vegas that didn’t disappoint which looks like the inside of her home!” she said, adding, “The pierogies were amazing!”

At the main event, Donna also spoke with PEOPLE about Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released," she said. "I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

Swift, 34, seemingly references her romance with Travis, also 34, on multiple tracks.

