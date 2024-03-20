When is The Masters 2024? Dates, full field, how to watch and latest odds for Augusta

The first golf major of the year is on the horizon as the Masters increasingly comes into focus.

Jon Rahm will arrive at Augusta National as the defending champion and competes in a major for the first time since his move to LIV Golf.

The Spaniard has admitted he is not expecting a universally warm reception, but joins fellow LIV players including Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann in the field.

Scottie Scheffler is the clear favourite to pick up a second Green Jacket, after a recent putter change brought back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. The 27-year-old is by a margin the best player in the world right now.

Rory McIlroy will look to end his decade-long wait for a fifth major, with this his latest attempt to complete the career Grand Slam.

When is the 2024 Masters?

The 2024 Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 11, 2024, and runs through to Sunday, April 14 2024.

As ever, Augusta National in Georgia will host the tournament. It is expected that Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will once again take up their roles as honorary starters, before the first round then gets up and running.

The winner will be presented with the famous Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

How to watch the 2024 Masters

TV channel: All four days of the tournament will be televised on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Featured group coverage usually begins earlier in the afternoon UK time, with full coverage likely to begin at around 7pm GMT on each day.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch all the action online via the Sky Go app.

Latest odds for the 2024 Masters

Scottie Scheffler 4/1

Rory McIlroy 9/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Will Zalatoris 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Viktor Hovland 20/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Ludvig Aberg 20/1

25/1 Bar

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.

Field in full for 2024 Masters

All past winners of the Masters Tournament

Fred Couples, Sergio García, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jose María Olazábal, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods

Recent winners of the US Open (2019–2023)

Wyndham Clark Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland

Recent winners of The Open Championship (2019–2023)

Brian Harman, Shane Lowry (19), Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith

Recent winners of the PGA Championship (2019–2023)

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

Winner and runner-up in the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship

Neal Shipley (a)

Winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship

Christo Lamprecht (a)

Winner of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Jasper Stubbs (a)

Winner of the 2024 Latin America Amateur Championship

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

Winner of the 2023 U.S. Mid-Amateur Golf Championship

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Leading 12 players from the 2023 Masters Tournament

Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

Leading four players in the 2023 US Open

Rory McIlroy

Leading four players in the 2023 Open Championship

Jason Day, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

Leading four players in the 2023 PGA Championship

Cameron Davis, Kurt Kitayama

Winners of PGA Tour events between the 2023 Masters and the 2024 Masters

Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley, Nick Dunlap, Austin Eckroat, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp, Luke List, Grayson Murray, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas

All players who qualified for the 2023 Tour Championship

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Si-woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk

Leading 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of December 31, 2023

Eric Cole, Harris English, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin, Nicolai Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee, Denny McCarthy, Adrian Meronk, J. T. Poston, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris

Leading 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking as of April 1, 2024

TBC

Special invitations

Ryo Hisatsune, Joaquin Niemann, Thorbjørn Olesen