Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Celebrate Daughter Isabella’s High School Graduation in Brooklyn

The actor and his wife Luciana share daughters Alexia, 24, Stella, 13, Gia, 14, and Isabella, 16

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Luciana Barroso, Gia Damon, Stella Damon, Isabella Damon, and Matt Damon

Matt Damon’s daughter is getting ready to leave the nest!

On Thursday, June 13, the actor, 53, and his wife Luciana Damon, 47, were photographed as they arrived at their 18-year-old daughter Isabella’s high school graduation in Brooklyn, New York.

In the photos shared by Page Six, the proud dad wore a gray button-up, khakis and sneakers to the ceremony while Luciana looked chic in a teal tank top and trouser matching set.

The new grad will be attending New York University in the fall, according to a congratulatory Instagram post shared by Isabella’s high school. “Bella, your unique blend of observational wit, thoughtful prose, and unwavering self-assurance has left an indelible mark on our community," the private school wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala.

Related: Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2024

“Your teachers have cherished the depth and creativity you have brought to Word Flirt, and your peers have been inspired by your fearless individuality. Your confident embrace of your identity serves as a beacon of inspiration for all of us."

“Good luck at New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study! The Brooklyn Friends community is with you always!” they concluded the caption.

The couple also shares daughters Alexia, 24, Stella, 13, and Gia, 14.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Matt Damon family

In 2019, Damon made his love for his girls permanent by getting all four of their names tattooed on his right upper arm. The inscriptions appear next to his preexisting "Lucy" tattoo, which he previously got inked in honor of Luciana.

"On a whim, my wife said, 'We're going to get tattoos today,' so I got a tattoo of her name," Damon told Access Hollywood of his body art. "And it always felt alone on my arm, and I've always wanted to put the kids on there."

He added, "So now, I got the kids on there, and now I've got to figure out a way to pull it all together."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.