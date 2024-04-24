Maya Erskine and Husband Michael Angarano Expecting Second Baby Together: 'Baby Sister Coming This Summer'

The couple is already parents to son Leon Frederick, whom they welcomed in 2021

Maya Erskine/Instagram Maya Erskine is expecting her second baby

Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano are going to be parents again!

On Wednesday, April 24, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress, 36, and her actor husband, also 36, announced that they are expecting their second baby together, sharing a sweet photo on Instagram.

In the photo, Angarano has his arms wrapped around Erskine, who wears a tight black long-sleeve shirt that accentuates her baby bump. The two smile together as they look into the camera.

"Baby sister coming this summer 🌸💕🐣," they wrote in their caption, confirming that they're expecting a girl.

The couple is already parents to son Leon Frederick, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Erskine confirmed she'd welcomed her first baby with Angarano in a joint Vogue interview with her PEN15 costar and longtime friend Anna Konkle in May 2021. The two had overlapping pregnancies.

"I found out at Michael's parents' house in late July," she told the outlet. "I told Anna once I went to the doctor to confirm, so I think that was August."

Erskine and Angarano announced both their engagement and pregnancy back in early November. Right before Election Day, Erskine, wrote on Instagram, "When 2 becomes 3 😍👼 And please vote. #bidenharris2020," alongside a pic of herself modeling her baby bump alongside Angarano.

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano

The Sky High alum also shared a photo of himself cradling her stomach, captioning it, "and then there were 3... also, we're engaged."

Erskine and Angarano went Instagram official with their relationship in September 2019. At the time, he posted a selfie of them together at the Emmy Awards where they were both nominated. He scored a nod for outstanding guest actor in a drama for playing Nick Pearson in This Is Us, and she was recognized for outstanding writing for a comedy series for PEN15.

"Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who i also happen to be in love with 😭❤️💨," he wrote.

