Maya Jama reflects on rekindling Stormzy romance

Maya Jama has seemingly addressed rekindling her romance with Stormzy in a social media post.

The Love Island presenter and the rapper got back together last year after ending their four-year relationship in 2019.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jama published the screen grab of a poem that appears to have been sent to her by someone on WhatsApp shortly after midnight.

The poem compared long-lasting love to a river that "twists and turns", with some fans of the host reading it as a nod to her love story with Stormzy.

"They say sometimes love starts with a spark. And that might be true but if I were to wish you a love, I wouldn't wish fire for you," the composition reads.

"Fire is powerful, it burns bright then it's gone. It's beautiful and warm but it doesn't last long.

"So instead of wishing you a love that burns. I wish you love like a river that twists and turns.

"It changes and flows and it's powerful and free but it consistently finds it way back to the sea."

Stormzy and Jama made their first public appearance since getting back together last November, with the 'Vossi Bop' singer speaking about navigating being in a relationship in the public eye in a chat with Vogue at the time.

"We were so public the first time round. Somewhere down the line, my spirit started resisting, so I'm not gonna speak on it," he said.

This Valentine's Day, the couple shared an adorable TikTok together as they answered 'who's more likely to...' questions on the social media. The clip revealed the host said 'I love you' first, while the rapper is a better cook and also the most romantic and patient in the couple.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

