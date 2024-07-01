MCALS launches new public counter service

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service is operating a new public counter service [BBC]

Manx patients can now receive in-person guidance for healthcare signposting and provide feedback on their experiences at the Isle of Man's main hospital.

The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) is operating a new public counter service from 10:00 to 12:00 BST Mondays to Fridays at Garaghyn Glass in Noble's Hospital.

MCALS, launched in 2021, is a listening and advice resource and has been accessible by email, telephone, or through community drop-in sessions.

The island's health provider, Manx Care, has said that having a public counter meant service users, carers and families could receive information on what support was available "on the spot".

A private room at the same site in Garagyn Glass providing confidential support and information is also available to book.

While MCALS recently had to scale back aspects of its services amid staffing pressures, the recruitment of five volunteers has meant that community drop-in sessions have been reinstated.

This month there will be a community drop-in session from 11:00 to 13:00 on Thursday at Ramsey Town Hall, 10 July at Peel Charity Shop, 16 July at Onchan Library, 29 July at Castletown Civic Centre and 31 July at Henry Bloom Noble Library.

There will also sessions from 10:00 to 12:00 on 19 July at the Crossroads for Carers premises and 25 July at Jurby Community Centre.

