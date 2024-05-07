Meet David Bowie's 2 Children: All About Duncan and Lexi Jones

David Bowie's legacy lives on through his son and daughter

Lexi Jones Instagram ; Michael Loccisano/Getty David Bowie with his daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones. ; David Bowie attends an event with his son Duncan Jones.

Singer-songwriter David Bowie was one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century, changing the face of rock 'n' roll with mega hits and a flamboyant alter ego famously known as Ziggy Stardust. His most personal achievement, however, is his two children: Duncan and Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones.

Bowie and his ex-wife, model and actress Angie Bowie, welcomed their son Duncan in 1971. Later on, the "Under Pressure" artist and his second wife, supermodel Iman, celebrated the arrival of their daughter Lexi in 2000.

Five years later, PEOPLE visited their New York City apartment, and Iman revealed how Bowie, born David Robert Jones, had influenced their child's life. Apart from Iman taking Lexi to music and dance classes, Bowie would also play music with their daughter. "We are very normal," Iman said at the time.

The "Let's Dance" vocalist died at the age of 69 from cancer on Jan. 10, 2016, and Duncan and Lexi have continued honoring their father's memory since.

Lexi Jones Instagram David Bowie's children: Duncan Jones and Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones.

To observe Bowie's death anniversary in 2018, she got a tattoo of a moon with the words "Daddy xx" and his birth and death years, "1947-2016." Fast forward to 2021, Duncan shared his own heartfelt tribute to the late singer.

"Today marks 5 years since dad died. We are all a little sad, coping individually in our own ways. But it's both remarkable & delightful that dad is still so clearly loved by so many," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Yes, he's missed... but with so much of 'him' in the work he made, he's clearly still here ❤️."

Here's everything to know about David Bowie's children: Duncan and Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones.

Duncan Zowie Jones, 52

Vera Anderson/WireImage David Bowie’s son director Duncan Jones at the "Mute" press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Bowie and Angie welcomed their first and only child together, Duncan Zowie Jones, on May 30, 1971, in England.

Although he was known as "Zowie Bowie" during his early years, he switched to using Duncan as a teenager.

According to The Guardian, Duncan has studied all over the world: He attended a top-tier boarding school in Scotland before heading to the U.S. to study philosophy at a college "in rural Ohio."

Afterward, he began working toward a Ph.D. at Vanderbilt University but eventually dropped out. When Duncan returned to England, he put his passion for film into practice and enrolled in the London International Film School, graduating in 2001.

It seems the switch-up paid off as Duncan is now an award-winning film director, writer and producer. His first feature film was 2009's Moon, which stars Sam Rockwell. In the months following, the sci-fi movie received critical acclaim, including a BAFTA award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

Reflecting on Moon premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Duncan told The Guardian that it was special for him and Bowie.



"It was quite emotional for both of us because he's been waiting for me to get off my a--- and do what it is that I'm going to do with my life," he said. "I thanked him and said that I really appreciated that he gave me the time to work out what I wanted to do, because it's taken me a while."

George Pimentel/WireImage David Bowie and his son, director Duncan Jones, attend the premiere of "Moon" during the 2009 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Theatre on January 23, 2009 in Park City, Utah.

Since then, he has directed another sci-fi thriller, Source Code, in 2011, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the fantasy flick Warcraft: The Beginning in 2016, which features Travis Fimmel, Ben Foster and Dominic Cooper.

Over the years, Bowie encouraged Duncan's creativity on the big screen, though he didn't get sneak peeks. "We Skype every weekend and whenever I get the chance to go to New York we meet up," Duncan told the Daily Mail. "He doesn’t get to see an early cut of my films. He sees it when it’s finished. But he’s very supportive and always has been."

As he has carved out a career for himself, Duncan has also had the support of his wife, photographer Rodene Ronquillo. According to her website, she snapped pictures of him for several magazine profiles and also documented a behind-the-scenes look at the press tour for Source Code.

After becoming engaged in June 2012, Duncan and Ronquillo married that November. The couple decided to spontaneously elope when Ronquillo was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 30s. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and in the years since, they have welcomed two kids together.

In 2016, Duncan announced that he was going to become a father in a bittersweet X post. "1 month since dad died today. ... Due in June. Circle of life. Love you, grandad," he wrote.

Duncan's son, Stenton David Jones, was born on July 10, 2016, six months after Bowie died.

Less than two years later, Duncan announced the birth of the pair's daughter, Zowie Tala Mabsie Jones, in April 2018. "About time SOMEONE made use of my middle name, even if I wasn't ready to!" he wrote on X.

Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones, 23

Lexi Jones Instagram David Bowie and Iman's daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones posing for a photo.

Bowie and Iman welcomed their daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones on Aug. 15, 2000, in N.Y.C.

When the "Starman" singer revealed that he and Iman were expecting their first child together, he voiced wanting to be a hands-on dad.

"It's been a long and patient wait for our baby, but both Iman and I wanted the circumstances to be absolutely right, and didn't want to find ourselves working flat out during the first couple of years of the baby's life. This is a wonderful time in both our lives," he said, per the Associated Press (via CBS News).

Though Lexi grew up in the Big Apple, she has kept her life relatively private — a decision her mom encouraged. After spending years in the spotlight herself as a model, Iman advised Lexi to stay off the radar as long as possible.

This came into play when Iman posted a dozen photos of Lexi in honor of her 18th birthday, and she was offered opportunities to model. In an interview with Porter in 2018, Iman explained why she turned down the chance on behalf of her daughter.

"She says I am overprotective," she explained. "But I told her, this can all wait, it isn't going anywhere. Have a life that is private while you can, because one day soon it is going to be public, so enjoy this."

Lexi Jones/Instagram. David Bowie singing with his daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones.

While Lexi doesn't work in front of the cameras, she's still as creative as her parents. She is an artist who shares her drawings and paintings on Instagram. Lexi's work features contrasting colors and abstract characters, which can be printed on clothing, bags and more.

According to her website, art is a form of meditation for Lexi and in sharing her projects, she hopes to inspire others to discover their own passions.

Besides painting and writing poetry, Lexi has explored music. In 2021, she shared a snippet of her singing an untitled song that she wrote.

"I'm absolutely terrified to post this. I keep going back and forth between hating it and liking it but f--- it," she captioned the post. "So here's a snippet of an untitled, unfinished, very drunken rough take of a song I'm proud of on a good day."

More recently, to mark her father's death anniversary in January 2023, Lexi uploaded a clip of herself as a child playing the keyboard with Bowie, along with a snap of the pair huddled underneath an umbrella.

The caption reads, "7 years ago today. I miss you ❤️."

