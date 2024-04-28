Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Visit Nigeria in May for a Special Reason

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will highlight Harry's Invictus Games during their trip to Nigeria in May

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Florida on April 12, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Nigeria!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation to visit the country in May on behalf of its Chief of Defense Staff, the highest-ranking military official, PEOPLE confirms.

On May 8, Harry, 39, will attend the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary celebration at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Soon after, he will be joined by Meghan, 42, in Nigeria.

During their visit, the couple will meet with service members and will take part in a variety of cultural activities.

The visit will highlight Harry's Invictus Games, which welcomed 500 athletes at last year's event in Germany, with 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria. Nigeria, along with Colombia and Israel, were new entrants at the Invictus Games last year.

The Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who attended last year's event in Germany, has expressed willingness to host the games should Nigeria be granted the opportunity.

Chris Jackson/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex take selfies with fans as they attend the Ukraine-Nigeria sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.

In a statement, Brig Gen Tukur Vusau, Acting Director of Defence Information in Nigeria, said: “The visit is to consolidate Nigeria's strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event in later years."

During last year's Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, Meghan and Harry spent time with the Nigerian team, whom Harry said his wife was supporting during his opening speech.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he joked.

SplashNews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Ukraine - Nigeria match of sitting volleyball at the 2023 Invictus Games.

In 2022, the Duchess of Sussex revealed on her podcast Archetypes that she had learned she was 43% Nigerian following a genealogy test.

Harry and Meghan posed for a photo with Team Nigeria and the national flag, and the squad presented them with a plaque from the Chief of Defense — plus a new nickname for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex received the name “Amira Ngozi Lolo,” which bears a royal meaning. Amira is the name of a warrior princess from a legend, while Ngozi means "blessed" and Lolo means "royal wife."



