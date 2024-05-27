Melissa Schuman Reveals Why She Recorded a Duet with Nick Carter Months After Alleged Rape: 'Like an Alibi for Him'

Melissa Schuman is one of three women accusing Nick Carter of sexual assault to tell her story in 'Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter'

Matthew Simmons/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty Melissa Schuman in April 2016; Nick Carter in January 2023

Melissa Schuman and Nick Carter recorded a duet together in the early 2000s, about a year and a half after she claims he raped her

Schuman opens up about why she recorded the duet in the new ID docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter

Nick Carter has maintained their encounter was consensual, and both a lawsuit and a countersuit are pending

Melissa Schuman is opening up about why she recorded a duet with Nick Carter months after he allegedly raped her.

The former Dream singer, 39, is featured in the new Investigation Discovery docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, in which she talks extensively about her claims that Carter, 44, raped her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2003, when she was an 18-year-old virgin.

In the docuseries, Schuman reveals that she did not want to record the duet “There for Me” with the Backstreet Boys star after the alleged incident, but felt stuck, as she was trying to launch a solo career and needed support from her management.

"When I look back on this song now, it feels almost premeditated, where it was presented as if it was going to actually help me, but in reality it feels more like an alibi for him,” she says. “People don’t understand and are like, ‘Well, you followed him on Twitter. You sent him condolences. You liked a tweet.’ I was truly trying my best to find forgiveness for him and move on with my life.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Nick Carter in New York City in June 2017

Schuman says that after her alleged assault, she was in a place of “denial,” and though she thought about filing a police report, she didn’t for fear of disrupting her career. Instead, she told herself she’d avoid Carter for the rest of her life.

About a year and a half later, she decided to restart her music career after leaving Dream, and signed with Kenneth Crear’s management company to launch a solo career.

Schuman says she later learned that Crear was “like family” to Carter. She says Crear approached her with a song that Carter had recorded, and they both wanted her to sing on the track as a duet.

“My first thought was, ‘Do I have to be alone with him?’ And Kenneth goes, ‘Oh, no, it’s already pre-recorded. You only have to go in and do your part,’” she recalls in the docuseries. “I could feel Kenneth’s eyes on me, like he was observing me. And he goes, ‘Nick is dating Paris Hilton.’”

Related: Nick Carter's Ex Kaya Jones Believes 'Something Horrific' Happened to His Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman (Exclusive)

Schuman says she hoped Carter would leave her alone, and though she was “conflicted about it,” she decided to move forward with the duet. Later, Schuman says a showcase was arranged for Sony Records in order to help her secure a record deal — and she was shocked when Crear said Carter would be joining her to sing the duet. Schuman says she was overwhelmed, but went along with it for business reasons.

“When the showcase happened, I remember seeing him and I froze. Completely froze. I was scared,” she says. “And I was very cold to him and we sang our duet. I don’t even think I looked at him and eventually he goes, ‘Well clearly we don’t like each other.’ And those were the last words he ever said to me.”

Schuman says weeks after the showcase, Crear told her the label found her “vocally weak,” and would not be signing her, effectively ending her music career.

Crear did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schuman, who is now married with a 13-year-old son, first came forward with her allegations against Carter in a 2017 blog post on her website. He denied the allegations at the time, saying that while they had had sex, it was consensual.

In February 2023, Schuman was named in a countersuit Carter filed against Shannon Ruth, who sued him two months earlier for alleged sexual battery. In his countersuit, the singer accused the women of taking advantage of the #MeToo movement and using it to launch a conspiracy to “defame and vilify” him for attention and money.

Related: Nick Carter Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman Sues Backstreet Boys Singer for Sexual Assault and Battery

Schuman sued Carter in April 2023 for sexual assault and battery over the alleged 2003 incident. His attorney said at the time that Schuman’s allegations were “false” and a “PR stunt.” Both lawsuits are pending.

Fallen Idols is a four-part docuseries that follows the lives of Carter and his late brother Aaron, from their rise to pop stardom in the late 1990s to their tragic struggles and family strife, including Aaron’s death in 2022.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter premieres across two nights on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on ID and streaming on Max.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.