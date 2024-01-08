Miami finally gets transfer quarterback to propel spring competition. He’s from the FCS

There will be a quarterback competition this spring practice at the University of Miami.

The Hurricanes finally landed a transfer portal signal caller this offseason when the FCS’s Albany star Reese Poffenbarger on Monday afternoon committed to the Hurricanes.

Poffenbarger, who put his name in the NCAA’s portal on Dec. 20, led the FCS with 36 touchdown passes and 3,603 passing yards in 2023 — the most of any quarterback. He was the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and the Jerry Rice Award Runner-Up.

Though he is known for his prolific arm, Poffenbarger also ran for 187 yards and five touchdowns.

Poffenbarger, listed as 6-0 and 208 pounds, has two more seasons of eligibility as he just completed his redshirt sophomore season with the Great Danes after redshirting in 2021 for Old Dominion before transferring in 2022 to Albany.

The Hurricanes have been seeking a transfer portal quarterback after veteran starter Tyler Van Dyke transferred to Wisconsin. With Van Dyke gone, soon-to-be redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown would have been the only healthy scholarship quarterback on the roster — other than not-yet-enrolled true freshman Judd Anderson, who will arrive on campus next week.

Rising sophomore Emory Williams, who started two of his five games this past season, sustained a compound fracture of his left arm at Florida State in November. Williams is still rehabbing from the injury.

UM missed out on signing Washington State transfer Cam Ward, considered by many as the top quarterback in the portal, when he announced he would instead enter the NFL Draft. Another highly rated transfer quarterback, Will Howard of Kansas State, also visited Miami, but chose Ohio State.

“Albany will forever have a place in my heart and we did a lot of special things,’’ Poffenbarger told ESPN on Monday. “At the end of the day, I thought it was time to move on and put myself in the best position to compete for a national championship and one day play in the NFL.’’

This past season the Great Danes (11-4) ended their campaign with a 59-0 loss to South Dakatoa State in the FCS playoff semifinal. Poffenbarger threw three of his 13 interceptions this season in the finale.

From Middletown, Maryland, Poffenbarger was a first-team all-state quarterback at Middletown High. He threw for 6,500 yards, 67 touchdowns and had a 68-percent completion rate in high school, according to his Albany bio.