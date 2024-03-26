Who in the Midlands is vying for the SC House in 2024?

As the 2024 primary elections draw near, a diverse array of candidates have emerged to vie for seats in the South Carolina State House.

The candidate filing period is open and candidates seeking office have until April 1 to join the race. All 124 seats in the House are up for grabs.

Primary elections for Democratic and Republican nominations are scheduled for June 11, with any necessary runoffs scheduled for June 25.

Here’s who’s running so far from the Midlands:

▪ In District 70, Eve Carlin, a Democrat, is looking to replace state Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland.

▪ In District 71, Nathan Ballentine, R-Richland, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 72, Tate Few, a Democrat, has raised a challenge against state Rep. Seth Rose, D-Richland.

▪ In District 75, Tracy Robins, a Republican, is running for a shot to unseat freshman state Rep. Heather Bauer, D-Richland, this fall.

▪ State Rep. Leon Howard, D-Richland, is seeking another term as District 76’s representative.

▪ State Rep. Kambrell Garvin, D-Richland, has filed to serve another term, representing District 77.

▪ In District 78, state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 79, Hamilton Grant, a Democrat, is looking to replace state Rep. Ivory Thigpen, D-Richland, who has filed to run in the Senate’s District 22 race.

▪ In District 26, three newcomers, David Martin, a Republican, Elizabeth Enns, a Republican and Matt Vilarderbo, a Democrat and Kiral Mace, who has no party affiliation, will fight to replace state Rep. Raye Felder, R-York, who has not filed for reelection.

▪ In District 39, state Rep. Cal Forrest, R-Saluda, is facing a challenge by Katie Hall, a Republican.

▪ District 40 features a battle between state Rep. Joe White, R-Newberry, and Vince Northcutt, a Republican.

▪ In District 43, state Rep. Randy Ligon, R-Chester, is bidding for another term.

▪ In District 44, state Rep. Mike Neese, R-Lancaster, has filed for reelection.

▪ In District 45, state Rep. Brandon Newton, R-Lancaster, is seeking another term.

▪ State Rep. Heath Session, R-York, is again running in District 46.

▪ House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, R-York, is seeking reelection in District 47.

▪ In District 48, freshman state Rep. Brandon Guffey, R-York, is running for a second term.

▪ State Rep. John King, D-York, of District 49, has filed for reelection.

▪ In District 66, Jackie Terribile and Michele Branning, both Republicans, are looking to replace state Rep. David O’Neal, R-York, who has not filed for reelection.

▪ State Rep. Chris Wooten, R-Lexington, has filed to retain his seat in District 69.

▪ Betsy Lamb, a Republican, is seeking to replace state Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, who has not filed for reelection in District 81.

▪ In District 83, chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee, Bill Hixon, R-Edgefield, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 84, state Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 85, Jay Kilmartin, R-Lexington, is running for another term.

▪ State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, is seeking another term, representing District 86.

▪ In District 89, chairman of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission, state Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, is seeking another term.

▪ State Rep. Lonnie Hosley, D-Barnwell, is running for reelection, representing District 91.

▪ In District 96, state Rep. Ryan McCabe, R-Lexington, is facing a challenge by Republican Mike Sturkie.