Mighty lake-effect snow continues for southern Ontario into Monday

The wintry weather that blasted Ontario this weekend isn’t done yet. Expect difficult travel to continue across portions of southern Ontario as a classic lake-effect snow setup rolls into the beginning of the new workweek.

Frigid air blowing over lakes that are running a few degrees above seasonal is the perfect environment for vivacious lake-effect squalls to rise over the traditional snow belt communities.

Prepare for travel delays in the affected areas, keeping in mind that conditions can shift from clear skies to a near-whiteout in a hurry around snow squalls.

Coldest air of the season imminent

The same Arctic air bringing historically cold temperatures to the western half of North America is flooding into the Great Lakes behind our departing storm. These will be the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season

Frigid winds flowing over the lakes will continue fuelling beefy lake-effect squalls off all five of the lakes. Bands of heavy snow that developed this weekend will continue for many areas into Monday and even Tuesday for some areas.

The most intense bands are likely east and northeast of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario through Sunday night, which is a potential travel hazard for folks near the St. Lawrence—not to mention bad news for Buffalo-bound football fans.

We’re also watching multiple bands of lake-effect snow flowing off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, which will bring steadily accumulating snowfall to the traditional snowbelts through Monday. These bands will affect the Bruce Peninsula and communities like Parry Sound, Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst.

Gusty winds reaching 60-90 km/h will combine with bursts of heavy snow to create whiteout conditions for many of these areas. Wind gusts of 90-100+ km/h are possible along the shores of Lake Huron, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and Georgian Bay.

Ontario’s hardest-hit area will likely be Grey-Bruce, thanks to the continuous impact with all wind directions over the next few days. Some of the coldest air will spread over far southwestern Ontario, thanks to Arctic air detouring around the southern end of Lake Michigan before swooping northeast into the province.

Clear skies can give way to near-whiteout conditions over very short distances around snow squalls, making travel especially dangerous. Plan ahead for delays and prepare for slow-going on snowy, wind-swept roadways.

Snowfall totals from this multi-day event will vary, but the highest amounts could approach 40 cm for areas near Lake Huron.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on this high-impact storm across Ontario.

