Milton car crash victim had 'big personality,' friend recalls

Friends are remembering one of three people killed in a Milton car crash on the weekend as a man with a "big personality," who made others laugh and supported his family financially.

Mousawar Ahmed, 26, the driver of one vehicle in the crash, was headed to work when the collision happened at the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road early Saturday, according to family friend Arwa Amir.

Ahmed was a security screening officer at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Amir told CBC Toronto on Monday.

"He was a very hard working guy. He was only 26 and he provided for the family," she said.

"I have gotten so many messages from families across all of Ontario: 'How can we help? Can we bring food? Can we come to the funeral? Are there any household items needed? How much more money can we give?'"

Amir, who is best friends with Ahmed's sister, said Ahmed leaves behind his mother, who is a single mom, and his two younger siblings, a sister and a brother. She said the family is in shock at his death.

Two other people, an 18-year-old Milton boy and a 16-year-old Brampton girl, also died in the crash. Ahmed, in one vehicle, and the two teenagers in another vehicle all died at the scene, according to police. Police have confirmed that the 18-year-old was driving the second vehicle.

Halton Regional Police have not identified any of the victims.

Roads in the area of Sixth Line and Derry Road are closed for police investigation after a fatal collision early Saturday left three people dead, Halton police say.

A Halton police officer looks at one vehicle involved in a fatal collision in Milton early Saturday that left three people dead. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Police said they were called to the intersection at about 3:20 a.m.

"It is the 26-year-old that was stopped [at] the intersection, however, we are still investigating to determine what exactly took place and confirm that the light was indeed red," Const. Ryan Anderson of Halton Regional Police said in an email on Tuesday.

'Definitely will be missed,' childhood friend says

Tevonne Brown, friends with Ahmed since elementary school, said Ahmed had a "big personality" with big goals and was focused on the "next big thing."

"It's shocking. It still feels unreal to even talk about it. You can hear it in my voice. I am shaking still," Brown said on Tuesday.

"He's touched a lot of people, not just me. He's definitely made an impact on the environment around him. Definitely will be missed, loved by many people, including myself. I always thought of him like a second brother," Brown added.

"He loved people. He loved socializing a lot, went out, travelled. He tried to become an influencer, and honestly, he didn't really need media to do that."

Tevonne Brown, friends with Mousawar Ahmed since elementary school, says: 'We'd meet up regularly, once in awhile, every couple of months, talk about life, struggles, goals, aspirations. He was very determined to get things done, he had very big ambitions and he wasn't afraid to chase them.' (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Brown said he and Ahmed would talk often about what was happening in their lives and their talks are what he will miss the most.

"We'd meet up regularly, once in awhile, every couple of months, talk about life, struggles, goals, aspirations. He was very determined to get things done, he had very big ambitions and he wasn't afraid to chase them," Brown said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for all three victims. Ahmed's page, set up by Amir, raised more than $121,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash and are seeking witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera footage, who may have been in the area during the collision.

"Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the families affected by these tragic losses," police said in a news release on Saturday.