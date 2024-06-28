Mission Magazine Helps The Standard, High Line Celebrate Pride

Ten years after starting Mission magazine from her East Village apartment, Karina Givargisoff celebrated that milestone and helped BOOM at The Standard, High Line kick off Pride 2024 Weekend at a party there Thursday night.

Her philanthropic media brand and charity helped attract several hundred fans and followers. Established designers like Francisco Costa, Timo Weiland and Peter Som were on hand, as were emerging talent like Bad Binch Tongtong’s Terrence Zhou and another independent designer Kim Shui. Also in the crowd were Lachlan Watson, Aaron Rose Philip, Honey Balenciaga, and Jake and Josie Dupont. Several guests were hoping to get a glimpse of Donatella Versace, who acted as Mission’s editor in chief for its most recent Pride issue. The buoyant mood — and the dancing — were further fueled by DJs Mazurbate and Quiana Parks.

Not your typical buy-this, travel-here fashion magazine, Mission aims “to engage socially conscious people and companies through the lens of fashion to help those in need.” That means giving back and educating and bringing awareness to the causes that Mission highlights every six months.

Versace said in a statement that she loves the magazine’s purpose and she loved working with Givargisoff and her team “to bring together some of the most important voices from the LGBTQ+ global community.” The designer noted that there are more than 400 pieces of “anti LGBTQ+ legislation being introduced in the U.S. with the majority of them directed at the transgender community.

“I am honored to be considered an ally to this truly inspiring community and to be able to give them the Mission platform to showcase their creativity, their magnificence and champion their vital voices,” said Versace.

Costa, a former creative director at Calvin Klein whose main focus is the eco-beneficial beauty line Costa Brazil, has been a longtime supporter of Mission. He said, “I’ve known Karina for many years. When she started Mission, it made all the sense in the world to me. Somehow, we think alike — by doing something today that is mission-driven.”

Versace’s recent curation adds so much value to what Givargisoff has, Costa said. “Mission is creating a platform where people can actually discuss current issues and talk through modernity in a very chill, contemporary way. I really adore Karina. She’s dealing with a magazine with such passion every day. I’m very proud of her. It’s very hard today to do a magazine, and she keeps it very current every time she does it.”

Describing the significance of the last 10 years as “monumental,” Givargisoff said, “Topics that we were talking about in issue one, such as human rights, peace and security, climate justice, gender equality and youth issues have become much more desperate now to address in today’s changing landscape. As a socially aware media company we have always supported the marginalized with our goal to build an eco-system for good,” adding that Versace’s guest editing “helped amplify those voices.”

Mission’s newly launched for profit arm of the business, Mission Creativ, produced the Versace Pride collection campaign and a panel discussion with Voice for Nature’s David de Rothschild and Another Tomorrow’s Vanessa Barboni Hallik for Morgan Stanley’s ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Givargisoff is heading up the youth-driven agency Mission Creativ and has lined up nine youth ambassadors, who will be assigned to whichever projects align with their areas of focus. For example, a sustainability campaign for a luxury house could call for a short video telling the brand story, white labeling, events and experiences.

For its fall issue, that will play up youth as its theme, Mission has enlisted the We Are Family Foundation’s founder Nile Rodgers and Nancy Hunt. “This is Mission’s time now,” Givargisoff said.

