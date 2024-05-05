Modesto area gets a record day for weather. One rain-soaked event gets a ‘redo on Day 2’

It was Star Wars Day, Free Comic Book Day, Cinco de Mayo Parade day on Crows Landing Road, and the first day of the Ceres Street Faire. It also was the wettest May 4 on record by the Modesto Irrigation District.

MID measured 0.66 inches of rain Saturday. That well outdid the previous record high of 0.40 inches in 1932, and the third-highest day wasn’t even close: 0.14 inches in 1900. Also of note, Saturday’s rainfall was much more than the historical average for the entire month of May, which is 0.48 inches. The irrigation district has rain data available dating back to 1889.

Saturday was a record day temperaturewise, too. The thermometer reached just 61 degrees, MID says. The district has recorded high and low temperatures since 1939, and the previous minimum daily high was 63 degrees, set in 2007 and 1964.

The street fair and parade were rain-or-shine events, and the rain stopped in time for the evening celebration of “Star Wars” on downtown’s Tenth Street Plaza.

The Ceres Street Faire gets a “redo on Day 2,” as it posted on its Facebook page. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the downtown fair, which includes food, entertainment and vendors. “You all tried to brave the rain today and we appreciate the effort!!” the post says. “[Sunday] will be a new day, new Low Rider Car Show, some older friends have been invited back, our local non-profit food booths need your help to make some money for the kids of our community, we have so many fantastic vendors and to top it all off we’ve got a great entertainment line up!!

Sunday promises to be clear and a bit warmer, with an expected high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service seven-day forecast for Modesto shows all sunny days and a steady increase in daily high temperatures.

The highs are predicted to be near 70 Monday, 74 Tuesday, 80 Wednesday, 83 Thursday, and 87 Friday and Saturday.