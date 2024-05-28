More wicked weather in forecast Tuesday after storms killed 22 over holiday weekend

The South faces more severe weather as officials, utility workers and residents clean up debris and work to restore power across the central and southern U.S. following a series of deadly storms that killed at least 22 people over the holiday weekend.

The warm, moist air that's fueled one of the most active recent years for tornadoes will linger over the southern Plains, bringing thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail to Texas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The clusters of storms are expected to dump heavy rain across the state, triggering several flash floods, particularly in areas just west of Dallas-Fort Worth and north of Austin, the weather service said. Scattered flooding and strong thunderstorms could extent from the Texas Panhandle to the western Gulf Coast. As the storms continue overnight, they're expected to decrease in intensity as they move eastward.

Meanwhile, the intense heat wave that's burdened the Gulf Coast for the last week will linger across the region and parts of southern Texas with "feels like" temperatures up to 115 degrees, the weather service said. High temperatures are also expected to remain above average with near daily record highs throughout central and southern Florida over the next few days.

The oppressive heat set new daily high records across the Sunshine State on Memorial Day. In Melbourne and Fort Pierce, on the Atlantic Coast, temperatures of 98 degrees were recorded, matching the warmest May temperature ever recorded in Fort Pierce and reaching the second highest temperature recorded in Melbourne.

The continued threat of severe weather follows a weekend of deadly storms, which left over 20 people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed. At least eight people died in Arkansas, seven in Texas, including two children; five in Kentucky and two in Oklahoma amid tornadoes that tore across communities, toppling trees, overturning cars and flattening buildings, authorities said.

In Texas, at least 200 homes and buildings were destroyed and 120 were damaged over the weekend – the latest destruction in the wake of powerful storms.

Earlier in May, eight people in the Houston area were killed in storms that unleashed winds of over 100 mph. Last Wednesday, a tornado touched down in Temple, Texas, ravaging the small city north of Austin and giving several people minor injuries. Also this month, hundreds of people had to be evacuated from eastern Texas in a deluge that took the life of a 4-year-old boy and led to historic river flooding.

"The hopes and dreams of Texas families and small businesses have literally been crushed by storm after storm," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Sunday. A disaster declaration Abbott issued earlier this month now includes 106 counties.

More than a quarter million homes and businesses were without power on Tuesday morning. Over 86,000 outages were recorded in Texas, 81,000 in Kentucky, 39,000 in Arkansas, 22,000 in West Virginia, 21,000 in Missouri and 11,000 in Virginia, according to a USA TODAY outage tracker.

Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tuesday forecast calls for more severe weather after deadly weekend