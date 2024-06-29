This Morning and Capital FM presenter Sian Welby gives birth to first child

This Morning presenter Sian Welby has given birth to her first child with fiancé Jake Beckett.

The 37-year-old was seen out with her newborn, pushing the pram whilst wearing a black tracksuit. Welby has not yet announced the name of the baby, having only recently revealed the gender.

The television personality had kept details of her pregnancy largely private until now.

"It's just been an incredible journey,” she said on the radio last month. “I've just loved it.

Sian Welby was forced to urinate by the side of the road during a traffic jam (ITV)

“And I've appreciated all of you listening, you know, texting in your help, your words of advice, you've shared your stories with me, you've shared your struggles with me.”

She added: "Because I've decided that Capital Breakfast, it doesn't have ‘listeners’, we are a family. Right. And I have told my nearest and dearest, what me and my partner Jake are having because we did find out the sex and you're all invested.

"And it's just been so nice that everyone even cares. It's just lovely. So I've decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me. I'm going to tell you what I'm having..... It's a girl!"

She recently shared a pregnancy update, revealing she had to “urinate in the middle of the A3” amid traffic tailbacks.

“I reckon this baby is getting fomo and wants to come out! Getting lots OG kicks this morning!” she wrote alongside a laughing-face emoji.

She added, on ITV: “I had to do a wee in the middle of the road, into the bush and I didn't dare go in there as it was full of brambles and nettles.”

Now on maternity leave, Welby splits her time between presenting on Capital FM and This Morning - where she has been a regular fixture since January.