The most beautiful hotel rooms in the UK — for every budget

Britain is brimming with beautiful hotels – but even at the most high ends stays, not all rooms are created equal. Whether you’re marking a special occasion or just have a particular passion for design, these suites go above and beyond, delivering style, personality and individualistic wow-factor.

You might have to save up for a night in some of them, but if you do splash out, rest assured that you’ve got the best room in the house…

The Wedgewood Suite at Monkey Island Estate, Berkshire

Look up: the main event in the Wedgewood Suite is the ceiling (Monkey Island Estate)

Not many hotel suites can claim Grade-I listed status, but that’s exactly what you’ll get at Monkey Island Estate in Berkshire. You need only look up to see where the name comes from – the room’s opulent ceiling is plastered end to end in decadent white mouldings and swathes of pastel blue, just like the famous Wedgwood pottery. It dates from when the room was part of a private angling retreat for the Duke of Marlborough in the 18th-century, as do the sweeps of dark wood panelling and the row of windows that provide near-360-degree views over manicured estate lawns and the River Thames. About as one-of-a-kind as it gets.

From £825, monkeyislandestate.co.uk

Blanc de Blanc Suite at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Oxfordshire

Mind your glass of red wine in Le Manoir’s Blanc de Blanc Suite (Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel)

This ground-floor garden suite at Raymond Blanc’s celebrated restaurant with rooms is heaven for chromophobes. The sofa, the woodwork, the art pieces, the organic linen, the Calacatta marble in the loo, the elegant curtains spilling down alongside the four-poster – from head to toe, every last thing is serenely white. Raymond apparently took inspiration from a party he attended at the Palace of Versailles in France, which makes sense once you catch sight of the sparkling crystal chandeliers, the glinting mirrors, the panelled walls and the vintage chairs. Crack open a bottle of vino and take in your alabaster kingdom; just be careful not to spill.

From £2,200, belmond.com

Bishops Quarter at Boys Hall, Kent

Boys Hall / Katie Longley (Boys Hall)

All nine rooms at Boys Hall – a Kentish Wealden house dating to 1616 – come with delicious wonky-beamed character. But it’s the top suite, Bishops Quarter, that really steals the show. It’s thought to have acted as refuge for Charles I when he fled parliamentarian forces in the 17th century, and in turn the wood panelling circling the room is believed to be a thank you gift from the sovereign (relocated from Windsor Castle, no less). Historical features are contrasted with contemporary art, a bold metallic tree-shape chandelier and pops of juicy colour, like the turquoise ceiling. A top-spec marbled bathroom larger than most London flats invites you to linger in a freestanding roll-top bath – fittingly painted in a royal shade of gold.

From £350, boys-hall.com

Bedroom Two at At the Chapel, Somerset

The windows bring the wow-factor inside Bruton’s At the Chapel (At the Chapel)

Right on the high street of trendy Somerset town Bruton, At the Chapel serves up a holy trinity of superb minimalist style, original architectural features and great dining. Set within a deconsecrated 18th-century church, its restaurant space and many of the eight bedrooms are flooded with light thanks to grand lancet windows. Of all the rooms, number two is arguably the loveliest thanks to its knock-out triple-arched window, complete with a sliver of stained glass. In contrast, dark floors, mid-century-style chairs and a simple blonde wood headboard – plus a clean-lined marbled bathroom – give the space a cool 21st-century update.

From £185, atthechapel.co.uk

The Lady Olga Suite at Hotel Endsleigh, Devon

The Lady Olga Suite oozes character and style (Paul Massey / Hotel Endsleigh)

Stuffed with original features, this quirky split-level stay is among the newest that hotelier extraordinaire Olga Polizzi has unveiled at Hotel Endsleigh, a country house set among 100 acres of rolling woodland and garden by the River Tamar. Housed in a former stable, the dormer windows and sloping ceilings made it a challenge to design, but from the moment you step from the courtyard into the hallway – furnished with an 18th-century statue and a ring of botanical Colefax and Fowler wallpaper – the mood feels cosy. Pull up a seat at the vintage French writing desk by the top of the staircase and sip a freshly brewed coffee, rustled up from the in-room pantry.

From £495, thepolizzicollection.com

Love Nest Lodge at The Bell in Ticehurst, East Sussex

Get cosy in the Love Nest at The Bell (Saltwick / The Bell in Ticehurst)

It’s hard to pick just one stand-out room at funky East Sussex pub The Bell. ‘Benefit of Doubt’ has a tree seemingly growing through its centre and a sink-in copper tub; ‘Then and Now’ has soaring wood beams overhead, chandeliers and an old dentist’s chair. But one of the newer lodge rooms, the Love Nest, really brings the romantic appeal with its birds’ nest-style exterior, unique curved walls, crackling wood burner and twin shower. Scale the spiral steps and you’ll find a private roof terrace, overlooking cottage gardens blooming with bee-friendly herbs and flowers.

From £285, thebellinticehurst.com

Room 24 at Another Place, Cumbria

The hues of Room 24 at Another Place mirror the outdoors (Another Place)

It’s all about the views at Ullswater hotel Another Place – you’re set right on the banks of Cumbria’s second-largest lake and enjoy prime panoramas of its glittering expanse, rambling to a backdrop of rolling fells. But if you can tear your eyes away from the windows in Room 24 (also known as the Lake-view Suite ‘Ullswater’) you’ll be further rewarded with swathes of funky wallpaper and cushy soft furnishings that reflect the hues of the outdoors in deep greens, golds and russet browns. It’s spacious but if you’re looking for more – say two bedrooms – Willow Cottage comes with its own style creds; it was designed by Lynsey Ford, winner of Interior Design Masters.

From £480, another.place

Royal Lochnagar Suite at Gleneagles, Perthshire

The aesthetic is anything but understated in the Royal Lochnagar Suite (Gleneagles)

If no-holds-barred Scottish luxe is what you’re craving, the Royal Lochnagar Suite at Perthshire stalwart Gleneagles delivers it in a riot of timeless regality. Wooden four-poster bed with a tasselled canopy; plush local prints on walls and on accent cushions; marble hallway and bathroom; and perhaps the best views in the hotel, sweeping across the Glendevon and Ochil Hills. The bar is free (and fully stocked with premium spirits), fresh flowers scent the air and staff will come and press your clothes for dinner in two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at a moment’s notice.

From £5,100, gleneagles.com

Room Three at Margate House, Kent

Room Three at Margate House is full of light (Margate House)

Candy-striped lampshades, wavy headboards, rattan chairs – Room Three at recently opened Margate House takes a playful approach to seaside style. Set only a few steps from the Margate waterfront, overlooking Dalby Square Gardens, the space comes with nice big windows to let in the light and funky paintings (available to purchase) that highlight the town’s artsy pedigree. With dusky pink tones blanketing the walls, it’s the perfect soothing crash pad to return to after a day exploring Dreamland or Turner Contemporary. In a final local touch, even the Haeckel’s toiletries are made with seaweed hand-picked in Margate.

From £180, margatehouse.co.uk

Grand Heritage Room at The Ned, London

Look out for original Lutyens design at The Ned (The Ned)

For an indulgent staycation, the capital is packed with OTT suites that will knock your socks off (Exhibit A: the Manor House Wing at The Rosewood, a 585-square-metre palace that even comes with its own postcode). However if your budget doesn’t run into the tens of thousands of pounds a night, you’ll still get sublime style and history with a Grand Heritage Room at The Ned – set on the hotel’s Grade-I listed fifth floor and boasting preserved features from when architect Sir Edward ‘Ned’ Lutyens designed them for the Midland Bank in 1924. Expect French-polished walnut wood panelling, marble fireplaces and silk-covered ottomans. And of course, access to the Ned’s exclusive Club Gym and Spa as part of the deal.

From £669, thened.com

Cowley Manor Suite at Cowley Manor Experimental, Gloucestershire

Cowley Manor’s new look in its top suite (Cowley Manor Experimental)

Recently acquired by the Experimental Group – the brains behind London’s Henrietta Hotel and Paris’s Grand Pigalle, among others – Cowley Manor has been rethought as a decadently modern design destination. Of the many lovely Dorothée Meilichzon-rehauled rooms, the serious stand-out is the Cowley Manor Suite, which delivers major impact via a simple scheme of geometric patterns and bold colours (not to mention a desperately cool statement terracotta bath). A private wraparound terrace offers unbridled south-facing views across the gardens, just the place to set up shop with a glass of Champagne and while away an afternoon.

From £500, cowleymanorexperimental.com

The Lantic Bay Suite at Fowey Hall Hotel, Cornwall

Soothing, simple and timeless: The Lantic Bay Suite in Fowey (Fowey Hall Hotel)

There’s the outstanding view to draw you: a sweeping vista over the jumbled rooftops of chic Cornish port town Fowey, the glinting estuary and green farm fields beyond. On a sunny day, sitting out on the terrace watching boats pootle by is about as good as it gets. But the Lantic Bay Suite – which sleeps two adults and two children – also appeals for its understated, modern interiors that hint at the coastal locale without falling into cliche territory (a nautical stripe blanket here; an abstract painting in sea tones there). In welcome news for families, the hotel has complimentary childcare, baby monitors and even a milk butler who will deliver bottles 24/7, so it’s also not a case of style over substance.

From £750, luxuryfamilyhotels.co.uk

The Fort Henry Suite, The Barnsdale, Rutland

(The Barnsdale Rutland)

This country hotel near the picturesque Rutland Water — part of England’s smallest county of Rutland — is just a couple of hours from London, so is ideal for a relaxing weekend jaunt — especially with its newly opened Signet Spa, which has hot tubs and a sauna overlooking the rolling hills. The jewel in its crown? The Fort Henry Suite which also benefits from the unbeatable views. As for the interiors, a classic yet eclectic scheme is perfectly pulled together by the teams who curated Elcot Park and The Mitre hotels. There’s a sumptuous statement bed, fireplace — and the ultimate in luxury: a copper bath for long, languid soaks. You might struggle to leave the room, but if you can tear yourself away, tuck into a roast or hearty dinner at The 1970 Brasserie which has a gorgeous Orangerie.

From £380, barnsdalerutland.com