The Most Glamorous Couples at the 2024 Met Gala

From Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky to Luciana Damon and Matt Damon, see all the hottest couples at the Met

Marleen Moise/Getty Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

It was date night at the Met Gala once again this year!

As the stars arrived for fashion's biggest night on May 6, many did so with a special someone by their side. From co-chair Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's coordinated Tom Ford ensembles to Matt and Luciana Damon's return to fashion's biggest night after more than five years, see all the couples walking the green carpet at the Met.



Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Aliah Anderson/Getty Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

As one of the first couples to step out on Monday, co-chair Chris Hemsworth and his wife Else Pataky hit the Met stairs in coordinated gold-hued Tom Ford looks.

Luciana Damon & Matt Damon

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Luciana Damon and Matt Damon

For the Damons' return to the first Monday in May, Matt opted for a Dior tux while Luciana wore a white floor-length gown which she accessorized with a custom Garden of Eden-themed snake headpiece by Jennifer Behr.

Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin got the hues of green memo and wore looks that featured floral embellishments.

Harry Kargman & Jill Kargman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman

Harry and Jill Kargman stayed within a black and white color scheme — with a pop of red — in their looks for the evening. Jill's ensemble even included her initials displayed across the front of the gown.

Charles Shaffer & Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer

Anna Wintour's kids were there to support their mom, including son Charles Shaffer, who stepped out with his wife Elizabeth who was on theme in a white gown covered in colorful florals.

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

John Shearer/WireImage Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Carrozzini

Wintour's daughter Bee Carrozzini opted for a spring 2016 Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton gown featuring black and white lace, while her husband kept it classic in a black tux.

James Corden & Julia Carey

Dia Dipasupil/Getty James Corden and Julia Carey

James Corden also kept it timeless in a black tux while his wife, Julia Carey, wore a gown featuring pink, white and green florals paired with matching green shoes.

Nick Brown & Derek Blasberg

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg

Rather than go for classic black tuxes, Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg each chose a color to step into for fashion's biggest night. Brown wore a blue tux with black lapels while Blasberg's tux was green with black lapels and they both accessorized with brooches.

Stephen A. Schwarzman & Christine Schwarzman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Stephen A. Schwarzman and Christine Schwarzman

Christine Schwarzman was on theme in a bright yellow dress decorated in lemons and florals paired with matching opera gloves. Stephen A. Schwarzman paired his black tux with a bit of florals pinned to his lapel that complemented his wife's look.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.