Motherland star has disappointing update on show's future

Grab - BBC

Actress and comedian Diane Morgan has shared a disappointing update on the future of Sharon Horgan's BBC2 series Motherland, revealing it has been cancelled.

During an interview with The Times, Morgan - who is best known for her fictional alter-ego Philomena Cunk - revealed that BBC bosses have decided against renewing the popular sitcom for a fourth season.

"I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it’s coming back," she said, confirming the cancellation.

Despite the devastating blow, Morgan hinted that the show could carry on via a spin-off starring Lucy Punch's character Amanda.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Related: Josh Must Win voice-over: Who narrates Channel 4's new reality series?

"It'll live on through her. The ladies with the prams will be pleased, hopefully," the Cunk On Earth star added.

Digital Spy has approached the BBC for comment on the news.

Premiering in 2017, Motherland gave a comedic take on the trials and tribulations of motherhood and starred Anna Maxwell Martin, Paul Ready, Philippa Dunne and Tanya Moodie alongside Morgan and Punch.

The series ran for three seasons as well as two Christmas specials, with the most recent airing in 2022. Motherland had also been hugely popular among viewers and critics, with the show winning a BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy in 2022.

BBC/Merman/Scott Kershaw

Related: Motherland's Sharon Horgan on heartbreaking new drama with Good Omens star

It's unknown when the decision to axe the series was made as Moodie had previously shared her hopes for a fourth outing back in 2022.

"I know that all the goodwill in the world is there to make it come back, and then it's about getting everyone's ducks in a row," she said. "You've got to be free and so we all have our fingers crossed, and we're just really, really hoping."

Meanwhile Morgan can currently be heard narrating Channel 4 series The Underdog: Josh Must Win.

You Might Also Like