Victoria Justice Says Shooting Her 'First Ever Sex Scene' on Day One of Filming “Depravity ”Was 'Uncomfortable'

"I was totally anxious about the entire situation," Justice recalled, before clarifying that the director and her costar put her at ease

David Becker/Getty Victoria Justice attends the 2024 Latin American Music Awards

Victoria Justice is opening up about her experience filming a sex scene for the first time in her career.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, the former Nickelodeon star, 31, revealed that she shot her "first ever sex scene" on day one of filming Depravity, which is screenwriter Paul Tamasy's directorial debut.

"I'm like, 'Really guys, we're going to schedule this for the first day? Cool. Thanks for that,' " Justice recalled of her reaction to learning that the intimate scene would be one of the first scenes shot for the movie.

Asked about the realities of filming an intimate scene, the Victorious alum admitted: "It is uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was actually very nervous about it and totally anxious about the entire situation. And I was like, 'Did I make the wrong choice? I don't know if I should do this.' "

Ultimately, Justice said she had "faith and trust" in Tamasy, 60, who put her at ease. He showed her what he was thinking for the scene, making it clear that they could make changes if she didn't like the plan.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Victoria Justice at Billboard Women In Music 2024

"I think sometimes people think filming sex scenes or like an intimate scene — that it's like really sexy," she continued. "It's really not. It's uncomfortable honestly. And there's like a bunch of random dudes in the room like breathing and watching you."

She didn't name the actor she filmed the sex scene with, but said they were "friends" as much as two actors who "barely knew each other" could be on day one of filming the movie.

"He was a super nice guy and made me feel very safe and was very polite and respectful," Justice said, adding that the filming process "went well" and the scene is "tasteful."

Olivia Wong/Getty Victoria Justice visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2024

Tamasy — who is known for penning scripts of David O. Russell films like 2010's The Fighter starring Amy Adams, Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale — also wrote the script for Depravity.

Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney are two of Justice's costars in the upcoming crime drama, which centers on a group of tenants who think their neighbor is a serial killer and become involved in a heist when they begin an investigation, per Variety.



