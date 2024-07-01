Motorcyclist killed after struck by vehicle, Haltom City police investigating

Authorities are investigating a car crash where a motorcyclist was killed Friday, Haltom City police announced in a news release.

At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Northeast 28th Street and Higgins Lane in response to a major accident.

First responders arrived at the scene and located an adult male motorcyclist that had been struck and killed by another vehicle.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist lost control and began swerving toward another vehicle waiting to make a turn. The motorcycle hit the vehicle and slid into traffic, where he was hit by an oncoming car, police say.

There were no other reported injuries in the collision.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the identity of the victim when appropriate, according to police.

Authorities say they have no reason to believe there was criminal element in the collision.

Haltom City Police’s Traffic Unit is investigating.