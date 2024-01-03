Motorist killed by falling tree as Storm Henk batters UK with 90mph winds

A motorist has been killed by a falling tree as 90mph winds battered the Isle of Wight and heavy rains brought flooding and disruption across southern England and Wales.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said a man in his 50s died while driving near Kemble, and more than 300 flood warnings remained in place on Wednesday morning, with severe flooding at holiday parks near Tenby, south-west Wales, and Northampton.

National Highways said several major roads in England were closed due to flooding with rail companies also reporting disruption.

Sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon for many 🌦️ Longer spells of rain in Scotland, and feeling cold here, with some sleet and snow in Shetland ❄️ Remaining windy in the far south and the far northeast 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/MubbZKFh9G — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2024

A falling tree injured a woman in Orpington, south-east London, and others damaged properties and blocked roads across the country.

Speaking about the killed motorist, a Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the location which is between Tetbury and Cirencester.

“Despite the efforts of those at the scene a man aged in his 50s and from the Bath area died. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

“The road remains closed as recovery and investigation work continues and motorists are asked to find alternative routes.”

Fallen trees have damaged properties and killed a man (PA)

Several residents were evacuated from houseboats and caravans at Billing Aquadrome, close to the River Nene near Northampton, due to flooding caused by Storm Henk.

Eddie Hancock, a resident who lives around two miles away, said high water levels were “scary” and he had never seen it so high in around 30 years of living in the area.

He said: “Our house is pretty much OK as we’re further over, we’re up a hill, but it’s drastic. I have never, ever seen emergency services over there.

“It’s worrying. I feel sorry for the poor people on Billing Aquadrome. It’s mad, I wouldn’t want to be over there. It has never, ever been this bad. I thought I would come down and have a look and it is bad. It’s scary.”

A severe flood warning, meaning significant risk to life, was put in place but has since been downgraded.

A severe flood warning is in effect on the River Ritec at Tenby⚠️ Flooding at this level presents a significant risk to life 🚨 Some roads in this area may already be closed or affected by floodwater 🚘 The latest flooding information can be found here 👉 https://t.co/hUffwBUGEh pic.twitter.com/QAjIAblKjm — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) January 2, 2024

Another holiday park in South Wales was flooded, with reports of raw sewage in the water.

Natural Resources Wales urged people at Kiln Park caravan site near Tenby to avoid contact with the water and said the River Ritec is likely to remain high for several days.

Thames Water’s interactive digital map of storm overflows showed widespread sewage discharges across Oxfordshire, with many having opened up in the last couple of days.

Several have been discharging for much longer, with one near Farnborough in Warwickshire discharging since December 5 – a total of 700 hours.

Storm Henk brought gusts of 94mph at Needles on the Isle of Wight while Exeter Airport saw winds of 81mph.

(PA Graphics)

Several rail routes remained disrupted due to flooding, but some lines have reopened.

Great Western Railway said all lines were closed between Bristol Parkway and both Cardiff and Swindon.

Services between London Paddington and South Wales were being diverted, adding around 40 minutes to journey times.

Flooding in a tunnel between Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare meant no trains could operate on that route.

The route between Liskeard and Looe was blocked, and some lines were closed between Totnes and Plymouth.

South Western Railway said disruption linked to the storm was likely to continue throughout Wednesday.

More than 300 flood warnings have been issued across England and Wales (David Davies/PA)

At 7am on Wednesday, Greater Anglia said it was still experiencing “severe disruption”, with “do not travel” warnings in place on routes in Norwich, Colchester, Peterborough and Cambridge.

All lines had reopened by 9am.

Great Northern Rail services resumed between Cambridge and both Ely and King’s Lynn after work to repair damaged overhead wires and remove a fallen tree.

National Highways said the A21 in East Sussex was closed between the A2100 near Johns Cross and the A28 near Baldslow because a fallen tree was resting on power cables above the road.

Flooding closed the A52 in Nottinghamshire westbound from the A46 at Saxondale to the A6011 at Gamston.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Heavy rain across the south of England Thursday 1200 – Friday 0300 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/OKjV0LVPhr — Met Office (@metoffice) January 3, 2024

National Highways said: “With more rain expected in many areas throughout the day, it is anticipated that the roads will remain closed for several hours.”

The Met Office issued a further yellow warning for heavy rain across southern England from 12pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received 140 flood-related calls in the last 24 hours while Leicestershire Police said a large number of homes were affected by flooding in Loughborough.

The Environment Agency urged people to avoid walking near coastal paths where large waves could drag them into the sea.