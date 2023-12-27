Major road reopens after drivers stranded in snowstorm for several hours

A road closed because of snow, leaving drivers trapped for hours, has now fully reopened, Police Scotland have said.

Storm Gerrit caused parts of the A9 to be closed in Drumtocher in the Scottish Highlands, before snowploughs were eventually able to clear a path.

The storm also caused a number of power cuts across Scotland, leaving thousands without electricity, and high winds caused other transport operators to cancel services – with one ScotRail train hitting a fallen tree.

When snowfall was at its worst, and parts of the A9 were shut, police had asked drivers and passengers to remain in their vehicles and stay alert for updates on social media and local radio channels.

The A9 has fully re-opened in both directions following earlier closures due to adverse weather. The road is passable with care, however, motorists are advised to only travel if essential and extra caution should be exercised. pic.twitter.com/lcwX5HUPRs — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) December 27, 2023

On X, formerly Twitter, Police Scotland Highland and Islands said: “The A9 has fully reopened in both directions following earlier closures due to adverse weather.

“The road is passable with care, however, motorists are advised to only travel if essential and extra caution should be exercised.”

A train driver had a narrow escape after the train he was operating hit a tree.

On X, the train drivers’ union Aslef Scotland said it involved a train travelling from Dundee to Scotland.

The front of the driver’s carriage was smashed in, but the driver escaped uninjured.

Shocking event that’s happened at #BroughtyFerry the outdated HST hit a tree. Driver reacted superbly and is shaken but not hurt. We continue dialogue with @scotrail over the future of these trains on the railway pic.twitter.com/8505pRtjt4 — ASLEF Scotland (@ASLEF_Scotland) December 27, 2023

Aslef posted: “Shocking event that’s happened at #BroughtyFerry the outdated HST hit a tree.

“Driver reacted superbly and is shaken but not hurt. We continue dialogue with ScotRail over the future of these trains on the railway.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney posted images of the damaged train on X.

He said: Horrendous tree impact damage to a ScotRail InterCity 125 locomotive today, en route from Dundee to Glasgow.

“Thankfully, the driver is unharmed. Whilst a British railway icon, the crashworthiness of the 125 does not meet modern standards. The driver’s cab is a fibreglass shell.”

Horrendous tree impact damage to a ScotRail InterCity 125 locomotive today, en route from Dundee to Glasgow. Thankfully, the driver is unharmed. Whilst a British railway icon, the crashworthiness of the 125 does not meet modern standards. The driver's cab is a fibreglass shell. pic.twitter.com/dwn3nmjAaZ — Paul Sweeney (@PaulJSweeney) December 27, 2023

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “Storm Gerrit has brought yellow weather warnings for high winds, rain, and snow across most of Scotland, which does bring the risk of trees and other objects falling on the railway infrastructure.

“We’re sorry to customers who have experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident and we are pleased to confirm the driver and all passengers are safe and well.

“We’d encourage customers who plan to travel today and tomorrow to check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, mobile app, or social media channels for live updates.”

It comes as travellers across Scotland endure disruption, with several major roads closed and all trains cancelled north of Perth and Dundee.

#A9 Drumochter – our ploughs can now get work clearing the snow. Thankyou to all those motorist who helped and who helped each other.#StaySafe @trafficscotland @PSOSHighland @PSOSTayside https://t.co/ed9PoLBstH pic.twitter.com/nJtp4io5ta — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 27, 2023

Some 27,000 properties were left without power, as high winds and snow hit power lines. Network operator Scottish and Southern Energy Network (SSEN) Distribution reconnected about 8,500 by 4.30pm on Wednesday.

About 18,500 households remained cut off and SSEN said some could be without power until Friday.

Floods hit the town of Cupar, Fife, and some residents had to be rescued.

Yellow weather warnings are in place throughout Wednesday for much of northern, western and southern Scotland.

Bear Scotland, which manages the trunk roads in the area, has sent six ploughs and three tractors to the scene on the A9.

Torrential rain, flooding and high winds are affecting other routes across Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place until midnight and warns of the potential for hazards including flood water, flying debris, downed trees and power lines.

James Matheson says it is the worst flooding he has ever seen in Cupar (James Matheson/PA)

Police say motorists should only travel if it is absolutely essential.

The A9 is also closed in both directions further south at Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross.

The A90 is closed in both directions at Kincaldrum in Angus, between Forfar and Dundee, and road closures are also in place around Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Yellow warnings are in place across the country and, as such, conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.

“Members of the public are urged to listen to local radio or keep an eye on social media for travel updates.

“There are a number of closures on major roads and bridge restrictions have also been implemented during this period of adverse weather, and we would advise the public to consult the Traffic Scotland and Met Office websites for continuous and updated information.”

⚠️ 1600 UPDATE: No trains on these routes for the rest of today, 27 Dec. Aberdeen – Dundee – EdinburghInverness – PerthAberdeen – InvernessWest Highland LinesKyle & Far North Lines Tickets for today can be used tomorrow or on 29 December. We'll refund unused tickets. pic.twitter.com/O6MHYPSKRv — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 27, 2023

Bear Scotland said conditions are “extremely challenging”.

James Matheson, 37, was hoping to drive to Edinburgh but was stranded in Cupar, Fife, as floods blocked both roads out of the town, where his parents live.

The PR consultant told the PA news agency: “It’s the worst flooding we’ve seen in this part of the town in my lifetime and in the 35 years my family has lived here.”

He said flooding is affecting two parts of the town, adding: “Thankfully [my parents’] house is OK as it’s further up the hill, we just have no access to the town and I can’t leave Cupar via car until one of the floods has subsided.

“There are a handful of homes in this area that are impacted and they are being evacuated or support is being brought to them.”

Shortly after 2pm, ScotRail said no further trains would run north of Dundee or Perth.

In additional, several rail routes have been flooded, including Kilwinning to Ardrossan/Largs, Dumfries to Kilmarnock, Ladybank to Dundee, Dalmuir to Balloch/Helensburgh and Paisley to Gourock/Wemyss Bay.

Earlier, all train services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central were cancelled after a tree fell and blocked the railway at Dumbarton East.

Network Rail said the tree had caught fire, affecting the overhead power lines.

The line reopened shortly after 11am, but flooding at Bowling closed it again.

There is also disruption on the ferry network, with NorthLink services across the Pentland Firth to Orkney cancelled.

CalMac ferries are also delayed and suspension across the west coast. Travellers are advised to check if their services are operating.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many.

“Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas. Around 10cm to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions.

“At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said: “The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country.

“We’re seeing rain across south-west Scotland, rain and wind across the central belt, and also some snow across northern Scotland.

“This type of weather isn’t unusual for this time of year, but yellow warnings do mean the potential for significant travel disruption and that’s what we’re seeing today across the road and rail network with ferry services also impacted.

“We have well-established plans with partners to respond to these conditions which are currently being progressed.

“Our operating companies are working hard in adverse conditions to remove fallen trees and clear roads of snow currently.”