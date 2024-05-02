Take That moves shows from Manchester's Co-op Live venue over 'ongoing technical issues'

Take That say they are moving their shows in May from the new Co-op Live venue to another Manchester arena.

The band wrote on X: "Given the ongoing technical issues around the opening of Co-op Live we have taken the difficult decision to move our May shows to the AO Arena.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we wanted to give our fans as much notice as possible."

The dates for four of the five May gigs, now at the AO Arena, would stay the same, they said, but the 8 May concert would be a day later, on 9 May.

Two planned shows at the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live in June were unaffected, the band said.

Keane, who were due to play there on Sunday, said on Thursday they were "absolutely gutted" to cancel the gig because of "ongoing technical issues beyond our control".

It comes after the UK's biggest indoor arena was hit by problems before it had even opened - with scheduled gigs, including performances on Friday and Saturday by US singer Olivia Rodrigo - cancelled at short notice.

The three-time Grammy-winner said in an Instagram story she was upset at the cancellations, adding: "We're doing our best to reschedule the show."

US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was scheduled to perform there on Wednesday, before cancelling with fans already starting to gather to enter the £365m arena, leaving many furious.

He said on X on Thursday his show had also been moved to the AO Arena on Saturday. He said: "We won't give up that easy let's go!"

It is understood a nozzle from the ventilation and air conditioning system fell to the ground from the ceiling shortly before he was due on stage.

No one was injured but the venue management decided to cancel the Bronx rapper's show.

The main contractor for the arena, the construction firm BAM said: "Unfortunately, in the run-up to last night's concert, an issue arose that meant the difficult decision was made to cancel the event.

"We apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused for many. Our team continues to work diligently on completing works to the arena."

On Friday, Peter Kay said he has been forced to postpone two shows at Co-op Live, which is run by US-based Oak View Group, for a second time.

The comedian was originally due to perform on 23 and 24 April, but the gigs, which were first pushed back to 29 and 30 April - have since been delayed until 23 and 24 May.

The Eagles, Janet Jackson and Eric Clapton are due to play the arena, but so far only a test event by Rick Astley has gone ahead.

