How much snow will fall in the Kansas City area? Here’s a look at city by city

Snowfall totals are expected to vary widely across the Kansas City region as a cross-country winter storm pushes its way through the central part of the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities in northwest Missouri, from St. Joseph to the Iowa border, are expected to see the greatest snowfall in the Kansas City region. Between 6 inches and a foot of snow is possible in some areas.

Snowfall totals are expected to drop off significantly between U.S. 36 highway in the St. Joseph area and Interstate 70 in the Kansas City metro area. The metro is expected to see 3 to 6 inches while areas to the south will see less.

Uncertainty remains in the forecast in the Kansas City area, primarily due to a layer of warmer temperatures that might limit the snow’s ability to stick, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here’s a city-by-city look at the chance of snowfall exceeding certain amounts in the Kansas City region: