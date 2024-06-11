Naomi Watts' Son Sasha, 16, Looks All Grown Up as He Walks Her Down the Aisle in 2nd Wedding to Billy Crudup

The actress shares her two kids Sasha and Kai with ex Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts/Instagram Naomi Watts and son Sasha

Naomi Watts' son had a special part to play in her second wedding to Billy Crudup.

In photos shared to actor Justin Theroux's Instagram Stories on Monday, June 10, Watts' 16-year-old son Sasha can be seen walking her down the aisle in her second set of nuptials to Crudup. The couple first tied the knot last year in a courthouse wedding in New York City.

Sasha wears a black suit and tie, walking arm and arm with his mom in a ceremony that took place in a church in Mexico City. Watts, 55, wore a strappy bridal gown with a long train and carried a bouquet of white flowers as she strode down the aisle with her son, who stood more than a head taller than his mom.

Justin Theroux/Instagram Naomi Watts and son Sasha

Watts shares her two kids — Sasha and Kai, 15 — with ex Liev Schreiber, 56.

Last July, Watts posted a sweet tribute to her Instagram to her son Sasha as he turned 16. Sharing a series of rare photos with her son over the years, Watts wrote, "Happy 16th to my darling boy."

"I cannot believe how fast this happened?! Beyond proud of the young man you've become with the most wonderful spirit, fantastic sense of humor and kind, compassionate soul."

"So lucky I get to be your mum," Watts wrote. "Thank you for still letting me hold your hand sometimes. Even though I know you probably just forget to pull it away. You blow me away!! 🤦‍♀️Happy birthday to ❤️🎂🎉 @sashapeteschreiber."

This past month, the star shared her delight in having her son back home after he returned from boarding school.

Watts shared a sweet photo of Sasha on her Instagram Stories with a message that appeared to note her happiness about spending time with him. "He’s back. My heart is pounding,” she wrote over the picture, tagging Sasha's Instagram handle.

The photo showed her son walking ahead of her on a New York City sidewalk, wearing a black shirt, cream pants and white sneakers.

In April, Schreiber shared in an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark that Sasha is currently at school in Vermont.

"I just talked to Sasha, who's up at this terrific school in Vermont called The Mountain School, where he's taking care of animals, and he just said that he's bummed out because he's missing being with her," the actor told the hosts during the chat, referring to Sasha's baby sister Hazel Bee, 9 months, whom Liev shares with wife Taylor Neisen.



