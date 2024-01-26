NCHSAA announces dual-team high school wrestling playoff matchups
Mallard Creek and Hickory Ridge will be among the host schools Saturday for the opening two rounds of the state dual-meet wrestling playoffs.
The field of 128 teams — 32 in each of the four classes — was announced Thursday.
Mallard Creek, seeded second in the 4A West, will host an opening round with Olympic, Hough and East Mecklenburg. The other four 4A West hosts were Hickory Ridge (seeded fourth), Davie County (first) and Grimsley (third).
Four schools will compete at each site Saturday, and one survivor will advance to the third round and regional finals, set for next Wednesday.
The state championships take place Feb. 3 in Greensboro.
Here is the schedule for Saturday’s opening two rounds:
CLASS 4A
West
(at Davie County)
Myers Park vs. Davie County
Providence vs. South Caldwell
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Hickory Ridge)
Northwest Guilford vs. Porter Ridge
Southeast Guilford vs. Hickory Ridge
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Grimsley)
Glenn vs. Grimsley
Mooresville vs. T.C. Roberson
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Mallard Creek)
Hough vs. Olympic
East Mecklenburg vs. Mallard Creek
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
East
(at Laney)
East Chapel Hill vs. Laney
Pine Forest vs. Cary
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Athens Drive)
Cardinal Gibbons vs. D.H. Conley
Green Hope vs. Athens Drive
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Pinecrest)
Rolesville vs. Pinecrest
Hoke County vs. Millbrook
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Lumberton)
Jordan vs. Corinth Holders
Garner vs. Lumberton
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
CLASS 3A
West
(at Eastern Guilford)
West Mecklenburg vs. Eastern Guilford
Central Davidson vs. Enka
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Ashbrook)
Dudley vs. St. Stephens
Smoky Mountain vs. Ashbrook
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Pisgah)
Montgomery Central vs. Pisgah
Kings Mountain vs. Piedmont
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at West Rowan)
Fred T. Foard vs. Ashe County
Central Cabarrus vs. West Rowan
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
East
(at Union Pines)
South Johnston vs. Union Pines
Seventy-First vs. C.B. Aycock
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Croatan)
First Flight vs. Southern Nash
Swansboro vs. Croatan
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Currituck County)
Person vs. Currituck County
Carrboro vs. Cedar Ridge
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Jacksonville)
Western Harnett vs. West Brunswick
Westover vs. Jacksonville
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
CLASS 2A
West
(at Trinity)
Reidsville vs. Trinity
Lincoln Charter vs. Burns
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Morehead)
Lincolnton vs. Mount Pleasant
Bandys vs. Morehead
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at R-S Central)
Surry Central vs. R-S Central
Anson County vs. Madison County
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at West Lincoln)
West Davidson vs. North Wilkes
Wheatmore vs. West Lincoln
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
East
(at Seaforth)
Bartlett Yancey vs. Seaforth
Ayden-Grifton vs. Heide Trask
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Southwest Onslow)
Manteo vs. Perquimans
Northwood vs. Southwest Onslow
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Bunn)
West Craven vs. Bunn
South Lenoir vs. South Granville
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Washington)
North Pitt vs. North Johnston
Louisburg vs. Washington
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
CLASS 1A
West
(at Robbinsville)
Mountain Island Charter vs. Robbinsville
Cherryville vs. Mitchell
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Alleghany)
Rosman vs. Polk County
Draughn vs. Alleghany
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Mount Airy)
Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. Mount Airy
Starmount vs. East Wilkes
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Avery County)
South Stokes vs. Swain County
Corvian Community vs. Avery County
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
East
(at Uwharrie Charter)
North Rowan vs. Uwharrie Charter
Eastern Randolph vs. NE Carolina Prep
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Pamlico County)
Lejeune vs. Albemarle
Union Academy vs. Pamlico County
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Thomasville)
Pender vs. Thomasville
South Stanly vs. North Moore
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)
(at Rosewood)
South Davidson vs. N.C. Leadership Academy
Tarboro vs. Rosewood
Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)