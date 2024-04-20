NCIS casts Gibbs' dad in new spin-off show

NCIS: Origins has cast Longmire star Robert Taylor as Leroy Jethro Gibbs' dad.

The prequel series will follow a young Gibbs as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton, with the younger versions of several characters making an appearance.

As per TVLine, the Australian actor will play the recurring guest star role of Jackson Gibbs, the "hard-nosed father of one-day NCIS team leader Jethro".

In addition to Taylor, Power Book II: Ghost star Daniel Bellomy and Made for Love's Caleb Martin Foote have also joined the cast.

Bellomy will become Special Agent Granville "Granny" Dawson, who is described as a "probie" who's "cutting his teeth as the Evidence Custodian's assistant, all the while itching to work his way up the ranks to field agent".

Meanwhile, Foote is set to play Special Agent Benjamin "Randy" Randolf, the agency's all-too-lovable "golden boy".

The character's description reads: "Tasked with showing the newly minted Agent Gibbs the ropes, this father of young twins is thankfully practiced in patience."

The trio will join previously announced stars Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid and Diany Rodriguez, who will play Gibbs, Lala Dominguez, Mike Franks and Vera Strickland respectively.

The series comes from Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs on the original NCIS series, and his son Sean Harmon, who will both executive produce. Harmon will also return to narrate the prequel.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this new chapter to life along with Mark and Sean Harmon," said co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North following the show's announcement (via TVLine).

"This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don't know the whole story."

NCIS: Origins doesn't have a release date yet. NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.







