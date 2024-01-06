NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah makes return to NCIS universe

Getty Images

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is making her return to the NCIS universe, following the spin-off's end last year.

Ruah, who played Kensi Blye between 2009 and 2023, will be back in a different role: as a director.

She will helm one episode of the main NCIS this month that is set to air in March, and an episode of NCIS: Hawai'i that will film next month and air in April, reports Deadline.

The actress told the publication: "Kensi was born as a character on NCIS, 15 years ago, so now to be able to step onto that set again, as a director, with that incredible cast and crew, is an absolute honour.

"So many familiar faces and people I love and they've welcomed me with open arms. It's like coming home."

It's not her first time in the directing chair, as she helmed an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles a few years back.

It has not been reported whether she will make a cameo appearance as Kensi, who discovered she was pregnant in her last appearance, in the aforementioned episodes.

Meanwhile, despite stating back in November that he wouldn't return to the franchise, Mark Harmon recently confirmed that he was making a comeback as narrator and producer of NCIS: Origins, which will follow the early life of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honour to play young Gibbs myself," Harmon's son Sean said.

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

