Nearly 2 million still without power in Texas: See outage map

Over a million Texas homes and businesses are without power days after Beryl made landfall in the Lone Star State.

Beryl passed through Texas on Monday and as of 5:50 a.m. CT Wednesday, 1.7 million Texas homes and businesses remain without power, according to poweroutage.us.

Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning. It then traveled across the eastern part of the state before dissipating to a tropical storm and continuing its path towards Arkansas.

The number of people without power is lower than on Monday when 2.7 million people were reported to be without power.

A utility worker works to restore a damaged power-line after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 8, 2024 in Surfside, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast.

Beryl will continue to weaken as it moves away from the Gulf of Mexico. Still, the storm, a post-tropical cyclone, will bring heavy rainfall as it travels to Ohio Valley and the Northeast part of the U.S., and "may bring flooding and a few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes," states the National Weather Service.

At least 100 tornado warnings were activated because of the storm, reports the Weather Channel.

Texas power outage map

Biden declares disaster declaration

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas.

"The greatest concern right now is the power outages and extreme heat that is impacting Texans," said Biden in a statement. "As you all know, extreme heat kills more Americans than all the other natural disasters combined."

Where is Beryl?

Beryl is moving from central Arkansas today and will be in the Lower Ohio Valley tonight, states the National Weather Service.

Beryl forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Ohio Valley

Thursday: The storm will continue northeastward

Heavy rains could bring flooding to cities in the northeast.

