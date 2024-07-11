Nearly 200 cases of dengue virus reported in New York and New Jersey: CDC

YOURI BENADJAOUD
·1 min read
Nearly 200 people have been infected with dengue in the states of New York and New Jersey so far this year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York has reported 143 cases and New Jersey has reported 41.

Dengue transmission is typically common in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, according to the CDC.

Over 2,500 people have been infected in the U.S. so far this year, about five times higher than the same time last year. Puerto Rico currently makes up the bulk of those cases -- with over 1,700 reported. The U.S. territory declared a public health emergency back in March.

MORE: Where COVID cases are increasing in the US amid summer 'bump'

The CDC issued a health alert last month warning health care providers of an increased risk of dengue virus infection this year. Globally, new cases of dengue have been the highest on record, according to the CDC.

Dengue viruses spread through mosquito bites. The most common symptom is a fever with aches and pains, nausea, vomiting and rash. Symptoms usually begin within two weeks after being bitten by an infected mosquito and last 2-7 days. Most people recover after about a week.

The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites, according to the CDC.

Map of dengue cases in the U.S.:

PHOTO: Map of dengue cases in the United States. (ABC News)

Nearly 200 cases of dengue virus reported in New York and New Jersey: CDC originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

