Neighbours to revisit Dee's story ahead of Toadie's exit

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours updates fans on Dee Bliss next week as the build-up to Toadie Rebecchi's exit storyline continues.

Dee gets a mention as Toadie becomes reflective over his past in emotional scenes.

This week's episodes see Toadie drawn back to his former home of No.30 after an unexpected accident at the property.

When the sun room collapses, Toadie feels guilty for selling the house to the Varga-Murphy family when the structure was clearly unstable.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Logan is caught out by Melanie in 26 spoiler pictures

Although Cara Varga-Murphy is happy to take care of the repairs herself, Toadie wants to make amends and offers to pitch in.

This leads to Toadie becoming overwhelmed as he spends time in his old home and recounts various memories in conversations with Cara.

Next week, Toadie continues with the repair work and faces another nostalgic moment when a song comes on the radio which reminds him of his late wife Sonya.

Toadie is left emotional and his day takes another unexpected turn when a postcard from his first wife Dee arrives.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Best streaming services

Needing someone to talk to, Toadie confides in Karl Kennedy about the strange timing of these reminders from the past. Karl suggests that it might be a good idea to confide in Terese Willis – his current wife – about how he's feeling.

Toadie goes ahead and mentions Dee's postcard to Terese, but he fails to share the full story – keeping quiet over his growing discomfort.

Ryan Moloney announced last month that he'd decided to leave Neighbours after playing Toadie for nearly 30 years.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours to air shock death week involving seven characters

In a statement, he explained: "After 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street. I can't tell you what is happening to the character – maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson. Or maybe I'll be the next Harold Bishop and keep popping back over the years.

"And although I won't be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera. I've just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that."

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, July 15.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like