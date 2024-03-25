Charlotte Cardin, Talk, the Beaches among top Juno winners at Halifax bash

HALIFAX — Nelly Furtado flew through this year's Juno Awards with gusto as Charlotte Cardin, Talk and the Beaches landed wins during an evening full of surprises and breakthroughs.

One of them was a historic Juno picked up by Karan Aujla who sailed to a fan choice win on the growing popularity of Punjabi-Canadian music.

"This is definitely a first one, but not the last one," the singer proclaimed while clutching the prize voted on by viewers.

"Sometimes I just can't believe I'm the same kid that lost his parents when he was in India, made my way out to Canada, this beautiful country and today I'm here."

"If you are dreaming, make sure you dream big."

Another big surprise of the night came when Anne Murray walked onto the stage to give viewers a hearty East Coast welcome to kick off the show.

The Springhill, N.S.-born singer, who also holds a record 25 Juno wins, was met with a rousing cheer from the crowd inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre.

"Seeing that I'm a Nova Scotian who lives just up the street, the producers thought I'd be just the person to welcome you to Halifax," Murray said with a smirk on Sunday's CBC broadcast.

"So here I am. And welcome to Halifax."

Murray then presented the first award of the evening, giving Toronto band the Beaches the group of the year prize.

It was the second win for the female four-piece act, after they picked up rock album of the year at a Saturday pre-telecast ceremony. They excitedly embraced and encouraged other young women to start bands with their friends.

Other winners included Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin whose "99 Nights" scored album of the year. It was her second win for the record after she landed pop album of the year during the pre-telecast.

Ottawa-raised singer Talk won breakthrough artist for his incredible rise on the back of the single "Run Away to Mars."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press