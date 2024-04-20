Netflix Acquires ‘Calabasas’ TV Series Produced by Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts’ Series ‘Calabasas’

Netflix has landed the television series “Calabasas,” TheWrap has learned. The series, which is executive produced by Kim Kardashian and her “American Horror Story” costar Emma Roberts, is based on Via Bleidner’s book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now” and is set in the SoCal town most closely associated with the Kardashians.

Two major offers were on the table when Netflix closed out the deal on Friday, according to sources close to the story. The book follows the story of 16-year-old Via, a young Catholic girl whose life is changed after her family moves from the Midwest to Calabasas, California.

The series will also be produced by “Pretty Little Liars” creator I. Marlene King and Alexandra Milchan. King’s partner Lauren Wagner via Long Lake Media will also produce, as well as Belletrist Productions for Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski.

Kardashian and her famous family are credited with putting Calabasas on the map with their reality series. The series is also the fourth project the reality star-turned-actress/entrepreneur/producer has taken on since the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Among those, Netflix will produce the series “Fifth Wheel,” which Kardashian is expected to star in.

Roberts and Kardashian most recently worked together on FX’s “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Bleidner began pitching the book when she was 18 years old and told the Santa Barbara Independent that the entire process took two years. She said of the book, “It’s a collection of stories about growing up in the San Fernando Valley. To be more specific, it’s about what I saw at Calabasas High School, a public school located right in the crosshairs of L.A. celebrity weirdness and typical, run-of-the-mill suburban boredom. And the string that ties everything together is the internet and how it’s ‘raised’ Gen-Z.”

The news was first reported by Deadline.

