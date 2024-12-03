New On Netflix For December 2024: Movies, TV Shows and More

Netflix’s slate will include many a festive film in December 2024 ahead of Christmas. Several already arrived on the streamer in November, including Meet Me Next Christmas, Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen and Our Little Secret.

Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of Maria Callas will land this month as well. Carry-On, a thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman set during Christmas at an airport, will put a twist on the Christmas classic. Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and more will also star in Liz Feldman’s next ensemble series, No Good Deed. Season 6 of Virgin River arrives ahead of Christmas as well.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in December 2024:

Available Dec. 12/1/24

Bunk’d Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 12/2/24

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Avail. 12/3/24

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Avail. 12/4/24

The Children’s Train

Churchill at War

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Tomorrow and I

That Christmas

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

Avail. 12/5/24

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1

Black Doves

Compliance

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

Avail. 12/6/24

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Biggest Heist Ever

Camp Crasher

Echoes of the Past

Mary

Avail. 12/9/24

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Avail. 12/10/24

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Polo

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

Avail. 12/11/24

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Maria

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1

Queer Eye: Season 9

Avail. 12/12/24

La Palma

No Good Deed

Avail. 12/13/24

1992

Carry-On

Disaster Holiday

Avail. 12/16/24

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/17/24

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It

Avail. 12/18/24

Julia’s Stepping Stones

The Manny: Season 2



Avail. 12/19/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 7

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6

Avail. 12/20/24

Ferry 2

The Six Triple Eight

Umjolo: Day Ones

UniverXO Dabiz

Avail. 12/21/24

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

Avail. 12/24/24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

Avail. 12/25/24

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Avail. 12/26/24

Squid Game: Season 2

Avail. 12/28/24

Maestro in Blue: Season 3

Avail. 12/30/24

Mad Max: Fury Road

Avail. 12/31/24

Avicii – I’m Tim

Avicii – My Last Show

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

