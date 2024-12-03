New On Netflix For December 2024: Movies, TV Shows and More
Netflix’s slate will include many a festive film in December 2024 ahead of Christmas. Several already arrived on the streamer in November, including Meet Me Next Christmas, Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen and Our Little Secret.
Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of Maria Callas will land this month as well. Carry-On, a thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman set during Christmas at an airport, will put a twist on the Christmas classic. Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and more will also star in Liz Feldman’s next ensemble series, No Good Deed. Season 6 of Virgin River arrives ahead of Christmas as well.
More from Deadline
Fox Hands Survival Competition 'Extracted' Midseason Premiere, Unveils Trailer
'Harry Potter' TV Series Due To Hit HBO In 2026: Everything We Know About The Cast, Who's Creating It, What J.K. Rowling Says & More
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in December 2024:
Available Dec. 12/1/24
Bunk’d Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
Avail. 12/2/24
30 for 30: Bad Boys
30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies
30 for 30: Sole Man
30 for 30: This Magic Moment
30 for 30: This Was the XFL
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
Avail. 12/3/24
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It
Avail. 12/4/24
The Children’s Train
Churchill at War
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Tomorrow and I
That Christmas
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
Avail. 12/5/24
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1
Black Doves
Compliance
Jentry Chau vs the Underworld
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston
Top Chef: Kentucky
Top Chef: Seattle
Avail. 12/6/24
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Biggest Heist Ever
Camp Crasher
Echoes of the Past
Mary
Avail. 12/9/24
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
Avail. 12/10/24
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
Polo
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die
Avail. 12/11/24
The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Maria
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1
Queer Eye: Season 9
Avail. 12/12/24
La Palma
No Good Deed
Avail. 12/13/24
1992
Carry-On
Disaster Holiday
Avail. 12/16/24
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 12/17/24
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It
Avail. 12/18/24
Julia’s Stepping Stones
The Manny: Season 2
Avail. 12/19/24
The Dragon Prince: Season 7
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6
Avail. 12/20/24
Ferry 2
The Six Triple Eight
Umjolo: Day Ones
UniverXO Dabiz
Avail. 12/21/24
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
Avail. 12/24/24
Your Friend Nate Bargatze
Avail. 12/25/24
NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Avail. 12/26/24
Squid Game: Season 2
Avail. 12/28/24
Maestro in Blue: Season 3
Avail. 12/30/24
Mad Max: Fury Road
Avail. 12/31/24
Avicii – I’m Tim
Avicii – My Last Show
Evil: Season 3
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7
Best of Deadline
Sean "Diddy" Combs: An Updated Timeline Of Charges, Allegations & Consequences The Rap Mogul Faces
List Of Hollywood & Media Layoffs So Far In 2024: From Paramount To Warner Bros Discovery To CNN
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.