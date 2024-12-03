New On Netflix For December 2024: Movies, TV Shows and More

Tom Tapp and Dessi Gomez
Netflix’s slate will include many a festive film in December 2024 ahead of Christmas. Several already arrived on the streamer in November, including Meet Me Next Christmas, Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen and Our Little Secret.

Angelina Jolie’s portrayal of Maria Callas will land this month as well. Carry-On, a thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman set during Christmas at an airport, will put a twist on the Christmas classic. Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano and more will also star in Liz Feldman’s next ensemble series, No Good Deed. Season 6 of Virgin River arrives ahead of Christmas as well.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in December 2024:

Available Dec. 12/1/24

  • Bunk’d Season 7

  • Burlesque

  • Daddy Day Care

  • The Happytime Murders

  • Little

  • Midway

  • Project X

  • We’re the Millers

  • Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 12/2/24

  • 30 for 30: Bad Boys

  • 30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

  • 30 for 30: Sole Man

  • 30 for 30: This Magic Moment

  • 30 for 30: This Was the XFL

  • 30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Avail. 12/3/24

  • Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Avail. 12/4/24

  • The Children’s Train

  • Churchill at War

  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra

  • Tomorrow and I

  • That Christmas

  • The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

Avail. 12/5/24

  • BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1

  • Black Doves

  • Compliance

  • Jentry Chau vs the Underworld

  • Subservience

  • Top Chef: Boston

  • Top Chef: Kentucky

  • Top Chef: Seattle

Avail. 12/6/24

  • A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

  • Biggest Heist Ever

  • Camp Crasher

  • Echoes of the Past

  • Mary

Avail. 12/9/24

  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7

  • Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Avail. 12/10/24

  • Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

  • Polo

  • Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die

Avail. 12/11/24

  • The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

  • Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

  • Maria

  • One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1

  • Queer Eye: Season 9

Avail. 12/12/24

  • La Palma

  • No Good Deed

Avail. 12/13/24

  • 1992

  • Carry-On

  • Disaster Holiday

Avail. 12/16/24

  • The Dead Don’t Die

  • The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/17/24

  • Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

  • Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It

Avail. 12/18/24

  • Julia’s Stepping Stones

  • The Manny: Season 2

Avail. 12/19/24

  • The Dragon Prince: Season 7

  • Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

  • Virgin River: Season 6

Avail. 12/20/24

  • Ferry 2

  • The Six Triple Eight

  • Umjolo: Day Ones

  • UniverXO Dabiz

Avail. 12/21/24

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

Avail. 12/24/24

  • Your Friend Nate Bargatze

Avail. 12/25/24

  • NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

  • NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Avail. 12/26/24

  • Squid Game: Season 2

Avail. 12/28/24

  • Maestro in Blue: Season 3

Avail. 12/30/24

  • Mad Max: Fury Road

Avail. 12/31/24

  • Avicii – I’m Tim

  • Avicii – My Last Show

  • Evil: Season 3

  • Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall

  • The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

