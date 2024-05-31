What to watch on Netflix in June 2024 from Bridgerton to Sweet Tooth

Netflix is bringing not one but two of its biggest shows back in June 2024, with an exciting line-up that will no doubt delight subscribers.

Bridgerton fans were left reeling after the third season was split in half, and ended things on a tantalising cliffhanger between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Well, the good news is that the show will be returning with new episodes in June.

Elsewhere in the month, Glen Powell's newest critically-acclaimed action film is coming to the platform, as will the final season of sci-fi series Sweet Tooth. Here is everything that you need to know about what is coming to Netflix in June, 2024.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 | 13 June

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 301 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix Â© 2024

Colin and Penelope were left on a happy note in season 3 part 1, with the pair finally confessing their love for each other and the former proposing marriage. But things are about to take a dramatic turn in part 2 as his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie) knows Penelope's secret, that she is the gossip Lady Whistledown, and threatens to reveal all when she learns of their engagement.

The second half will consist of four episodes, bringing the beloved Netflix show's newest season to a close and, hopefully, giving a satisfying conclusion to Penelope and Colin's story. The episodes will be full of drama and intrigue, romance and pining — what more could you want from Bridgerton?

Sweet Tooth season 3 | 6 June

Adeel Akhtar as Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Christian Convery as Gus, Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd in Sweet Tooth season 3. (Netflix)

It's the hybrids versus the humans in the final season of Sweet Tooth, bringing Gus’s (Christian Convery) journey to an end. The character will of course be joined by Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) on his quest to find his mother Birdie (Amy Seimetz).

Streaming in June

Consisting of eight episodes, Jeff Lemire's story will be brought to its stunning conclusion with the characters continuing their journey through Alaska. Viewers will also get to finally learn the truth about the Sick and how it came to be, with Gus hoping to find a way to save everyone —the hybrids and the humans— from extinction.

That '90s Show season 2 part 1 | 27 June

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty, Kurtwood Smith as Red in That '90s Show. (Netflix)

Netflix's follow-up to That 70s Show returns with a new season, which has been split into two. Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, continues to spend her summers with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), and enjoys a few adventures of her own during her time away from her parents.

Hit Man | 7 June

Hit Man (Netflix)

Glen Powell stars as a man pretending to be a contract killer in Hit Man, which has been heralded by critics for months ahead of its release on Netflix. Described as "witty" and "studded with delicious moments", the film appears to be a sure fire hit for director Richard Linklater.

The film follows Powell's Gary Johnson, a part time teacher who helps the New Orleans Police Department and eventually gets roped into pretending to be a professional assassin. During the process he meets and falls in love with Madison (Adria Arjona), who hires him for a job.

A Family Affair | 28 June

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood, Joey King as Zara Ford and Zac Efron as Chris Cole in A Family Affair. (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King star in A Family Affair, a fun rom-com about a woman Brooke Harwood (Kidman) who strikes up a relationship with her movie star boss Chris Cole (Efron). But when they're discovered by Brooke's daughter Zara (King), and all hell breaks loose.

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2023:

1 June

Black Clover (Season 3)

Cold Copy (2023)

Killing Eve (Season 3)

Lumberjack the Monster (2023)

New Amsterdam (Seasons)

Pilecki’s Report (2023)

The Pretty One (2013)

Swoon (2019)

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (2024)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

2 June

Taskmaster (Season 14)

3 June

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 2)

The Footballer, His Wife, and the Crash (2022)

4 June

Anti-Hero (Season 1)

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn (2024)

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (2024)

5 June

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (Limited Series)

LEGO: Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 2 – Part 2)

Under Paris (2024)

6 June

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (2024)

Basma (2024)

Kübra (Season 2)

Nelma Kodama: The Queen of Dirty Money (2024)

Sweet Tooth (Season 3)

7 June

Hierarchy (Limited Series)

Hit Man (2024)

Perfect Match (Season 2)

12 June

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors (2024)

13 June

Bridgerton season 3 part 2

Doctor Climax (Season 1)

14 June

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (Season 1)

Ultraman: Rising (2024)

Nope

18 June

Agents of Mystery (Season 1)

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (2024)

19 June

Black Barbie (2024)

Inheritance (2024)

Kleks Academy (2024)

21 June

Gangs of Galicia (Season 1)

Trigger Warning (2024)

22 June

Rising Impact (Season 1 – Part 1)

25 June

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (Season 1)

27 June

Drawing Closer (2024)

Supacell (Season 1)

That 90s Show (Season 2 – Part 1)

28 June

A Family Affair (2024)