News bulletin 2024/04/30 09:28

- The Canadian Press
Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke
OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Reveals What Trump's Birthday Message To Melania Trump Was Really All About
Stephanie Grisham also predicted how the former first lady would have responded to her husband's courthouse stunt.
- The Wrap
Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’
The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- Fresno Bee
Is Trump guilty as charged? Just watch his behavior and he will tell you | Opinion
Opinion by readers of The Fresno Bee: Letter to the editor on Trump’s trials and his body language.
- HuffPost
'MAGA Hero To Zero': MSNBC Host Predicts Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Humiliating' Fall
The far-right lawmaker's own colleagues are starting to turn against her.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Pans White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘Colin Jost BOMBED’
Mark Peterson/Getty ImagesDonald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, th
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—and Committed ‘Political Suicide’
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s gruesome recounting of how she killed her dog may have also killed something else: her hopes to be Donald Trump’s running mate.In Trump’s orbit, Noem’s decision to disclose in her forthcoming memoir that she once shot and killed a family dog is being seen as pure political self-immolation—part of a series of “lapses in judgment” and a sign of “desperation that President Trump especially doesn’t like,
- The Daily Beast
Kellyanne Conway Warns GOP: Obama Conspiracies May Help Biden Win
Fox NewsFormer Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had some advice for her colleagues during a Fox News appearance Sunday morning, telling conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party that their repeated suggestion that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings in the current White House may actually be counterproductive.She began her appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend by reflecting on the White House Correspondents dinner Saturday evening, where Trump was a popular target.Joe Bide
- The Hill
Maria Bartiromo questions Jim Jordan about ‘congressional investigations that go nowhere’
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo pressed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Sunday about the lack of headway in House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and other political figures. Bartiromo and Jordan were discussing the Judiciary Committee’s latest report that alleges the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s (DANY) hush money probe into…
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Dana Bash Torches Colleague Over White House Schmoozefest
CNNCNN anchor Dana Bash decimated her colleague David Urban on Sunday when he insisted that pro-Palestinian protests outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner received no cable news coverage.“You were inside drinking!” Bash shot back after Urban, a CNN senior political commentator, claimed he never saw CNN’s reporting on the demonstrations.During Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Urban was part of a panel that discussed Saturday evening’s dinner, otherwise known as “Nerd Prom.
- The Canadian Press
What Trudeau's podcast appearances say about the Liberals' next ballot box question
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows Canadians aren't listening. He knows his defence against Conservative attacks over his signature climate policy isn't working, at least not yet. But he plans to keep trying. And while he's at it, his office is trying something new to get the Liberal government's message out. Trudeau recently appeared on four podcasts as he travels the country talking up the Liberals' latest budget, which he's pitching as a plan to inject more economic fairness into so
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton Brutally Mocks Trump Adviser's Constant Trolling Of Her
Since 2019, Jason Miller has falsely claimed that the former first lady is planning a presidential run.
- The Hill
Gaetz gets last-minute primary challenger in Florida
A former naval aviator has launched a last-minute primary challenge against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), filing last week to run for the House in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Aaron Dimmock filed to run as a Republican in Gaetz’s district last Friday, the qualifying deadline for federal and judicial candidates in the Sunshine State. Dimmock is…
- INSIDER
Trump's jurors hardly look at him. Trial experts say that's a good sign for everyone.
Trump's jurors file past the most famous, or infamous, guy on the planet and don't gawk. Here's why that bodes well for justice.
- LA Times
Calmes: That scowl. The gag order. Frightened jurors. Who's on trial, a former president or a mob boss?
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.
- USA TODAY
Supreme Court rejects another bid by Trump adviser Peter Navarro's request to get out of jail
Peter Navarro, who served as a trade adviser in the White House, is serving a four-month sentence for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.
- Time
Biden's Overlooked Advantage
Biden will have one surprisingly big advantage in 2024—and it has nothing to do with Donald Trump
- The Canadian Press
3 law officers killed, 5 others wounded trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f
- The Daily Beast
Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad
NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the president of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f
- Miami Herald
Trump, who’s getting special treatment in his legal cases, should be held to higher standard | Opinion
Miami Herald readers write what’s on their mind.