News bulletin 2024/05/04 07:23

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order
Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.
- The Daily Beast
Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut
Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial
Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."
- HuffPost
Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial
The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.
- The Daily Beast
Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand
Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the
- The Hill
Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…
- HuffPost
Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder
The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps Closing His Eyes In Court
The New York Times reporter cited sources from the former president's camp.
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial
The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.
- HuffPost
CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump
A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
- The Independent
Elon Musk hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party. Here’s who attended
Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills
- HuffPost
Lawrence O'Donnell Interprets Why Trump Glared 'Directly' At Him In Court
"It seems Donald Trump wasn't really pleased to see me," the MSNBC host told viewers.
- HuffPost
Lauren Boebert Gets The ‘Beetlejuice’ Treatment During Campus Protest Visit
The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.
- HuffPost
Kimberly Guilfoyle Floats Wild Theory About Kristi Noem’s Dog-Killing Admission
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée said it "makes no sense" before throwing out the wild idea.
- Business Insider
Ukraine wiped out 100 Russian troops at once in a strike showcasing the range and power of its new US ATACMS
A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.
- HuffPost
DOJ Indicts Rep. Henry Cuellar, Wife On Federal Bribery Charges
"Let me be clear, I'm running for reelection and will win this November," Cuellar said in a statement affirming his innocence.
- CNN
Honig: Trump’s attorney wants jury to be disgusted
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.
- The Hill
Democrats alarmed over conservative judges in Trump court cases
Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm over what they see as conservative justices and judges tipping the scales in favor of former President Trump in two federal cases. The two cases accuse the former president of attempting to subvert the 2020 election and obstructing justice related to his handling of classified documents. Some Democratic senators…
- INSIDER
Hear the tapes: DA's theory of Trump as the hush-money mastermind takes a hit in newly-released defense recordings
Tapes newly released by Trump's defense cast doubt on whether Trump was truly the mastermind of a hush-money scheme.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth
Does he need a good night's rest?