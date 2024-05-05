News bulletin 2024/05/05 06:24

Latest Stories
Ex-Aide Hits Trump With A Harsh Truth About His Family And The Trial
Sarah Matthews "really wouldn't imagine" one person in particular coming to court as she explained why the former president is in a "bad mood" and "lashing out at aides."
- HuffPost
Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order
Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.
- The Hill
Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…
- The Daily Beast
Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand
Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial
The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.
- HuffPost
Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder
The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."
- HuffPost
Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial
The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.
- HuffPost
CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump
A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
- The Daily Beast
Kristi Noem Killed Her Dog—Then Ruined This GOP Fundraiser
Mandel Ngan/GettyA GOP fundraiser in Colorado that was supposed to be headlined by Kristi Noem has been scrapped because of threats triggered by the revelation that she shot a dog she “hated” years ago.In a statement posted to social media, Jefferson County Republican Party Chair Nancy Pallozzi said the group thought “the timing was perfect” when the South Dakota governor agreed to appear at the May 4 event just before her book’s publication.But then The Guardian reported that the memoir contain
- Business Insider
Ukraine highlights Russia's 'line of hell.' Claim of dozens of tanks and military vehicles destroyed on one sector of the Donetsk front.
Fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region in recent months as Russia pushes to take more ground around Avdiivka.
- CNN
Trump’s bombardment of dishonesty: Fact-checking 32 of his false claims to Time
Former President Donald Trump delivered a bombardment of dishonesty in his interviews with Time magazine.
- The Hill
Former RNC Chair: Trump ‘afraid of losing,’ most important thing to him ‘is his ego’
Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele sharply criticized former President Trump’s inability to admit he lost the last presidential election and said he’s afraid of losing the upcoming one in November because it will hit the most important thing to him, his ego. “Donald Trump is afraid of losing, because it strikes at…
- Business Insider
Ukraine wiped out 100 Russian troops at once in a strike showcasing the range and power of its new US ATACMS
A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.
- The Daily Beast
Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’
Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg
- INSIDER
Hear the tapes: DA's theory of Trump as the hush-money mastermind takes a hit in newly-released defense recordings
Tapes newly released by Trump's defense cast doubt on whether Trump was truly the mastermind of a hush-money scheme.
- Associated Press
Russia puts Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on its wanted list
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media reported Saturday, citing the interior ministry’s database. The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, was also on the list. Russian officials did not immediately clarify the allegations against any of the men.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Viral Pic Allegedly Shows MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at Trump Rally. Here's the Truth
Does he need a good night's rest?
- CBC
Danielle Smith, big government's unlikely fan
When Premier Danielle Smith put forth the ambition of building a multi-city passenger train network to link Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, and many other points, the questions came quick: Are you setting up Alberta taxpayers for a multibillion-dollar boondoggle or two?Her answer wasn't typical fare from a conservative politician, let alone one with a libertarian symbol tattooed on her arm. Smith replied with a strong defence of government intervention."This is why people elect governments: To do the
- Associated Press
China publicizes for the first time what it claims is a 2016 agreement with Philippines
For the first time, China has publicized what it claims is an unwritten 2016 agreement with the Philippines over access to South China Sea islands. The move threatens to further raise tensions in the disputed waterway, through which much of the world's trade passes and which China claims virtually in its entirety. A statement from the Chinese Embassy in Manila said the “temporary special arrangement” agreed to during a visit to Beijing by former president Rodrigo Duterte allowed small scale fishing around the islands but restricted access by military, coast guard and other official planes and ships to the 12 nautical mile (22 kilometer) limit of territorial waters.
- The Daily Beast
Did a Fox Host Just Joke About Paul Pelosi’s Hammer Attack?
Fox NewsFox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy made a bizarre quip Friday about Paul Pelosi after a colleague hypothesized about Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients awarded by a Democratic administration, saying that Pelosi—who was struck in the head with a hammer during a home invasion in 2022—perhaps “needs the hammer instead of the medal.”The comment came during a Jesse Watters Primetime segment about how President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 people on Friday, in